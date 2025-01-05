Jakub Dobes Helps Canadiens Beat the Avalanche 2-1 in a Shootout

The Colorado Avalanche hosted the Montreal Canadiens for their first game in 2025. The Avalanche were on a five-game winning streak and have looked much better recently. The Canadiens were coming off a two-game losing streak and looking to win their first game of 2025 after losing their first game against the Chicago Blackhawks. It was a tight game with plenty of scoring chances, and both goaltenders would stand firm.

Game Recap

The Avalanche got off to a strong start, with five shots on goal within the first few minutes. Their pressure continued as they would go on the power play after Alex Newhook was called for slashing Samuel Girard. They capitalized on this opportunity when Nathan MacKinnon found Mikko Rantanen crashing in front of the net, and Rantanen tipped in the pass to score the first goal. That would be Rantanen’s 100th career power-play goal and the fifth player in Avalanche history to reach 100 power-play goals. The Avalanche’s defensive play continued to be strong, as the Canadiens wouldn’t register their first shot on goal until halfway through the first period.

The Avalanche’s pressure continued as Ross Colton got a breakaway, but his shot was stopped as he crashed into the net and was called for goaltender interference. Though the power play for the Canadiens would be scoreless, they ended the period intensely, getting good looks on the net, but they couldn’t finish as the period ended 1-0.

Jakub Dobes, Montreal Canadiens (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

The Canadiens continued where they left off at the end of the first period and came out much stronger and faster than the Avalanche to start the second. The Avalanche got some steam going, but the Canadiens defended many of their attempts well or shot just wide of the net. The second period was less eventful; the Avalanche controlled the puck well, but the Canadiens matched them regarding scoring chances. Kirby Dach was called for tripping Rantanen, but the Canadiens defended it well while getting a couple of short-handed looks that were either saved or disrupted and holding the Avalanche shotless on the power play. The Canadiens finished the period outshooting the Avalanche 8-5 as they were down 1-0 heading into the third period.

Montreal once again came out of the break strong, testing Mackenzie Blackwood early, and barraged him with shots. Their pressure continued as they headed to the power play, where Artturi Lehkonen was called for a high stick. However, their power play ended early, as Dach was called for tripping, and they headed to four-on-four. Both teams continued to get good looks as the period continued, but it would be a nifty pass from Dach to Cole Caufield on a two-on-one that tied the game 1-1. Blackwood made some great saves for the Avalanche to keep it tied. They looked to capitalize on a Kaiden Guhle holding call and convert on the power play, but nothing would come on it, and the game headed to overtime.

The Avalanche used the remaining 30 seconds to their advantage, but it was almost costly. Guhle got a breakaway coming out of the box after a MacKinnon shot went wide, but his attempt was stopped. The Avalanche controlled and cycled the puck well, but many of their shots were blocked or saved. Lehkonen got a breakaway but crashed into Jakub Dobes and was called for goalie interference. Montreal cycled the puck well, leading to many good-looking one-timers, but they were either saved or missed just wide. Once again, a shot missing wide would lead to a Lehkonen breakaway, but his shot was saved, and the game headed to a shootout.

Caufield opened the scoring, Jonathan Drouin, Suzuki, and Rantanen missed, but Dach scored and sealed the deal. The Avalanche would pick up their first overtime loss of the season. The Avalanche are back on the ice against the reigning Stanley Cup champions, the Florida Panthers, on Monday, Jan. 6, at Ball Arena. The Canadiens’ next game will also be on Monday, Jan. 6, against the Vancouver Canucks at home.