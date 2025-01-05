Kings Defeat Lightning 2-1 For 9th Straight Home Win

The Los Angeles Kings got a late goal from Adrian Kempe and defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 to extend their home winning streak to nine games.

After their 3-0 shutout victory over the New Jersey Devils on New Year’s Day, the Kings extended their home winning streak to eight games. They reached the nine-game home winning streak for the third time in franchise history. The club’s two longest stretches are 12 games (1992-93) and 10 games (1990-91).

Victor Hedman opened the scoring for the Lightning in the first period until the Kings evened the score later in the period with a goal from Mikey Anderson.

Hedman’s goal saw him tie Tyler Johnson (161) for the seventh-most goals in team history.

After a scoreless second period, Kempe scored with just under six minutes left in the third period to give the Kings a 2-1 lead and proved to be the game-winner. He now has five points in his last four home games.

ALEX WITH THE BURNERS ADRIAN WITH THE FINISH pic.twitter.com/M7Uwmd9zom — LA Kings (@LAKings) January 5, 2025

Darcy Kuemper was outstanding in goal, turning away 34 of the Lightning’s 35 shots, including a furious rally late in the third period when the Lightning pulled their goaltender for a sixth skater. Kuemper entered today’s matchup undefeated in home games against the Lightning, posting a 4-0-0 record with a .950 save percentage (SV%) and 1.50 goals-against average (GAA).

The Lightning have struggled in their two games on the Pacific Coast, managing only two goals total in these games. They were the NHL’s top-scoring offense, averaging 3.94 goals per game on the road and third in the NHL in goal differential with a plus-36.