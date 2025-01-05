Harley the OT Hero as Stars Defeat Utah 3-2

The Dallas Stars (24-13-1) end a short, but perfect three-game homestand with a 3-2 overtime win against the Utah Hockey Club (17-15-7) at American Airlines Center on Saturday night. Jamie Benn and Oskar Bäck scored in regulation for the Stars, and Thomas Harley netted home his fourth career OT goal to seal the victory. Jake Oettinger had 33 saves. With the win, the Stars’ point streak was extended to six games.

Matias Maccelli scored both goals for Utah, who have now lost all three games to the Stars this season. Karel Vejmelka made 26 stops for the Utah Hockey Club.

Game Recap

The Stars seemed to dominate in the first period despite only outshooting Utah 10-9. That blended into the second, as Benn needed only 16 seconds to score his 10th of the season off of a pass from Wyatt Johnston from behind the net, snapping the opening goal past a sprawling Vejmelka. Maccelli one-timed a Lawson Crouse pass 74 seconds later to tie the game 1-1.

Dallas Stars center Roope Hintz and left wing Jamie Benn (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

At 10:30 of the second period, a Nils Lundkvist shot from the point bounced off of Arttu Hyry, before deflecting off of Bäck and past the goal line to restore Dallas’ lead. Three minutes later, Maccelli scored his second of the game from the left circle, tying the game 2-2 heading into the intermission.

The third period was some of the sloppiest hockey you’ll see, as neither team could take control at any point. Regardless, both goaltenders made some huge saves down the stretch to take the game to overtime.

In overtime, there was more action than the entirety of the third period. The two teams exchanged chances again and again, and both netminders made difficult stops to extend the extra frame. At 3:01 of OT, Harley scored his fifth goal of the season, sending the Stars off on a five-game road trip with a win.

With the goal, Benn now has 12 points in his last 14 games. Hyry’s assist in the second period was his first NHL point.

Up Next

Utah will get three days off before hosting the Florida Panthers on Wednesday night. The Stars are back in action on Tuesday, as they travel to Manhattan to take on the New York Rangers.