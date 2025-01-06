Toronto Marlies’ 3 Stars for December 2024

The Toronto Marlies played their last game of 2024 against the Belleville Senators on Dec. 28, a 4-3 win to finish December with a 7-3 record and a 17-5-2-3 record overall, heading into the new year.

The Marlies’ offence surged in December. They outscored their opponents 40-31, with four goals or more in four games, while their special teams were again key to their success. While the power play continues to struggle, the penalty kill remains one of the best in the league. Here’s a look at our three stars for December 2024.

Third Star: Joseph Blandisi

Joseph Blandisi‘s first nomination for Star of the Month came at the perfect time, given his performance in December, his best month this season with two goals and six assists in eight games. After scoring only three points in October and playing in only three games in November, his offensive surge in December bolstered the team’s third-line depth. Playing alongside Cedric Pare and Kyle Clifford, who just returned from injury, the third line demonstrates a strong offensive effort while playing gritty and physical to wear down their opponents.

On Dec. 21 against the Hershey Bears, Blandisi put up three points (one goal, two assists) to help the Marlies win a 7-3 blowout. He assisted on the team’s first goal, which was Clifford’s first goal and point of the season, and followed it up with an assist on Clifford’s second goal, which stood as the game-winner. He finished the night with an empty-netter. The third line was key to the win, with four goals and six assists on the night, and head coach John Gruden praised the line for their effort:

“They’re heavy,” said Gruden. “They play in straight lines and aren’t easy to contain. They’re big guys who aren’t afraid to get inside and aren’t afraid to lay their bodies on the line. Big game from them, and much needed.

This was a perfect scenario for Blandisi, who has often been a healthy scratch because his inability to generate offence and play reliable defence kept him out of the lineup. Now that his line has gained the head coach’s trust, he must keep the momentum rolling.

Second Star: Nick Abruzzese

Nick Abruzzese finished October with only two goals and an assist, and his shooting numbers were relatively low. In November, he capitalized on being moved up the lineup and recorded two goals and five points in 10 games, but December saw him take a significant step in his production. He scored five goals (two on the power play) and ten points in nine games. We are witnessing a tremendous trend with Abruzzese, who has showcased his playmaking and goal-scoring potential each month while fully utilizing it on the top line alongside Logan Shaw and Alex Steeves.

We highlighted his shot in last month’s “Stars of the Month,” noting that Abruzzese’s shooting would improve as the season progressed. In October, he recorded only seven shots on goal. In November, this number rose to 18, but by the end of December, he had 20. Although he is not expected to generate much offence, he has averaged around 125 shots per season, finishing with 16 goals in each of the last two seasons with the Marlies. His playmaking abilities are what he brings to the team, but seeing him be more aggressive and shoot when he sees an opening is helping him evolve his game and grow more confident.

First Star: Alex Steeves

After three games in November before joining the Maple Leafs, Alex Steeves returned to the Marlies hungry. He took over in December, scoring seven goals and 16 points in ten games, with 46 shots on goal. He opened the month on a four-game multi-point streak that saw him score ten points in four games, including two power-play and a shorthanded goal.

On Dec. 7 against the Laval Rocket, he became the Toronto Marlies’ all-time leading point scorer, scoring his 169th point on the power play with his trademark one-timer from the right circle. Against the Bakersfield Condors on Dec. 14, he and Alex Nylander helped the Marlies come back from a 5-1 deficit. Nylander finished with a five-point night, including a hat-trick and the game-winning goal, and Steeves finished with a goal, two assists, and a game-high ten shots.

Alex Steeves, Toronto Marlies (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

The 25-year-old has 17 goals and 13 assists this season (January games included) and is on pace to break his career-high set last season with the Marlies of 27 goals and 57 points. His 17 goals are tied for the fifth in the American Hockey League (AHL), and his 30 points rank tenth. His production on offence and defence last month was excellent, and the Maple Leafs should consider bringing him back up. Although he played four games in November with the Maple Leafs, his performance wasn’t his best, but his recent strong play could make him a candidate for another promotion.

The Marlies play 13 games in January. They have played three and lost all of them, being outscored 9-3, and it was the first time all season they have lost multiple games in a row. Their next game is on Wednesday, Jan. 8, against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.