Marlies Stock Watch: Steeves, Nylander Shine While Others Struggle

The Toronto Maple Leafs American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate Toronto Marlies had an action-packed weekend. They played three games with several Marlies putting up standout performances. While the team’s ups and downs made for exciting storylines, the weekend also gave fans and analysts a better look at who’s making their case for future NHL opportunities.

In this post, Stan Smith and I have combined to take a look at whose stock is rising, falling, or holding steady after the latest games.

Whose Organizational Stock Is Rising

Alex Steeves – The Scoring Machine

Alex Steeves continues to make his case as one of the Marlies’ most dynamic offensive threats. He lit the lamp several times this weekend, continuing to show his goal-scoring skills. He’s now up to 14 goals and eight assists (for 22 points in 15 games). Additionally, he’s carrying a plus-11 rating.

Alex Steeves, Toronto Marlies (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

Steeves creates and capitalizes on his chances. His combination of speed, high hockey IQ, and a knack for finding open ice has made him a standout on the Marlies’ top line. If he keeps producing at this pace, it’s only a matter of time before he forces the Maple Leafs to give him a closer look.

Alex Nylander – Impactful Return

Alex Nylander made his presence felt in his return to the Marlies’ lineup, delivering a standout performance in the wild 6-5 overtime victory against the Bakersfield Condors on Saturday. Nylander netted a hat trick and added two assists; he carried the team on his back during the Marlies’ dramatic comeback from a 5-1 deficit. His tying goal with just 59 seconds left in regulation showed his clutch ability and his overtime winner sealed one of the most thrilling Marlies wins of the season.

Nylander now has 11 goals and 17 points in 16 games this season. He continues to be a key contributor for the Marlies when in the lineup. His performance should further his case for a potential NHL recall later this season. It’s hard to say if his stock is soaring, even with the win. It might be that he’s a great AHL player whose game doesn’t translate to the NHL level.

William Villeneuve – The Emerging Blue Liner

William Villeneuve has been quietly climbing the depth chart with steady improvement. This weekend, he showed his playmaking ability from the back end by threading accurate breakout passes and contributing to the team’s power play success. While he’s still developing his defensive game, Villeneuve’s offensive upside and confidence with the puck make him an intriguing prospect for the Maple Leafs’ future.

Whose Organizational Stock Is Falling

Artur Akhtyamov – Struggling Between the Pipes

It was a tough weekend for Artur Akhtyamov, who surprisingly struggled to find consistency in net. While he’s shown flashes of brilliance in past games, he fell to earth last weekend. His lack of success highlighted areas that need improvement, including his rebound control and positioning on high-danger chances.

Artur Akhtyamov, when he was with Ak Bars Kazan. (Photo credit: Ak Bars Kazan

With the Marlies relying on a strong defensive structure, Akhtyamov’s struggles put added pressure on the team. He’ll need to bounce back soon to stay in the conversation as a viable goaltending prospect. Given his solid season thus far, it would seem that this game might be a one-off. The Maple Leafs have to hope that’s the case. Akhtyamov has looked nothing but great for most of the season.

Whose Stock Is Holding Steady

Logan Shaw – The Veteran Leader

As the captain of the Marlies, Logan Shaw continues to lead by example. While his offensive contributions weren’t as prominent over the weekend, his ability to mentor younger players and provide stability on the ice remains invaluable. Shaw’s experience makes him a cornerstone for the Marlies, even if his NHL opportunities may be limited.

In general, Shaw’s season isn’t close to his last season’s efforts. During the 2023-24 season, he was a dominant force for the Marlies, scoring 30 goals and 58 points in 68 games. However, his production has dropped significantly in 2024-25, with three goals and 16 points in 22 games.

Nick Abruzzese – Consistently Solid

Nick Abruzzese hasn’t been flashy, but his reliable playmaking and commitment to a 200-foot game have kept him on the radar. His ability to adapt to different situations and provide secondary scoring makes him a dependable piece of the Marlies’ lineup. While he hasn’t made a dramatic leap forward, his steady play ensures he remains in the conversation for a call-up.

Nick Abruzzese, Toronto Marlies (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

In 2023-24, Abruzzese was a consistent contributor for the Marlies, recording 16 goals and 52 points in 71 games. However, in the 2024-25 season, his production has dipped. He’s managed just seven goals and only six assists (for 13 points) in 22 games. While he’s not playing poorly, is he doing enough to stay with the organization?

Final Thoughts About the Maple Leafs Pipeline

The Marlies’ success this season serves as a reminder of the depth and talent within the Maple Leafs system. Players like Steeves and Villeneuve are staking their claim for bigger opportunities, while others like Akhtyamov face challenges that could shape their development paths. With the NHL season in full swing, the performances of these prospects could directly impact the Maple Leafs’ depth decisions as the year progresses.

[Note: I want to thank long-time Maple Leafs fan Stan Smith for collaborating with me on this post. Stan’s Facebook profile can be found here.]