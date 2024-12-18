Analyzing the Utah HC’s Underperforming Third Line

Recently, the Utah Hockey Club‘s (14-11-5) head coach André Tourigny rolled with forwards Lawson Crouse, Nick Bjugstad and Matias Maccelli on the third line. Last season, these three played 58 games together for the Arizona Coyotes and generated the most goals for of all the team’s forward line combinations. The trio also recorded a plus-4 rating.

Related: Arizona Coyotes’ Impact on Hockey in the Desert

However, in 14 games together this season, Crouse, Bjugstad and Maccelli’s line have mustered one goal for and four goals against. Here’s a look at Utah’s third-line struggles this season.

Utah’s Line Juggling

Before the team’s recent success (winners of four of their last five games), Tourigny faced inconsistent play from the forward core. Thus, the third line, particularly Maccelli, has had to play on several different lines. Here’s a look at all the lines the Finnish native has skated on:

Lawson Crouse — Nick Bjugstad — Matias Maccelli

Matias Maccelli — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther

Matias Maccelli — Barrett Hayton — Nick Schmaltz

Michael Carcone — Kevin Stenlund — Matias Maccelli

Matias Maccelli — Kevin Stenlund — Kailer Yamamoto

Bjugstad, who played in his first game of the season on Oct. 26 since being activated from injury reserve has been utilized as the third-line center. The 6-foot-6, 209-pound forward centered Nick Schmaltz and Clayton Keller for several games but failed to produce on the top line.

Crouse, who has played a middle-six role in previous years, has adopted a bottom-six role this season and plays on Utah’s second power-play unit and the team’s penalty kill. The change of linemates hasn’t helped these three build chemistry with Utah’s other forwards.

Third Line’s Lack of Offensive Production

Looking at Utah’s current player-point distribution, the fourth line has outproduced the third line. Here’s a look at the team’s bottom-six forward lines over the past several games:

Lawson Crouse (seven points) — Nick Bjugstad (eight points) — Matias Maccelli (10 points) — Line Total: 25 points

Michael Carcone (seven points) — Kevin Stenlund (nine points) — Alex Kerfoot (12 points) — Line Total: 28 points

Granted, these haven’t been the same line combinations throughout the season, but the offensive numbers haven’t been there so far for the third line.

Matias Maccelli, Utah Hockey Club (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

To no surprise, Crouse, Bjugstad and Maccelli aren’t on pace to match their point totals from last season. Here’s a look at their numbers:

Overall, the line’s days may be numbered if they don’t start putting the puck in the back of the net.

Rise of Dylan Guenther and Logan Cooley

Forwards Dylan Guenther and Logan Cooley have taken on bigger roles this season because they’ve earned it: Guenther leads the team in goals (12) and points (29). Cooley’s 19 assists lead the team – he is also third in points with 26. The two are on Utah’s top power-play unit, joining Schmaltz, Keller and defenseman Mikhail Sergachev.

That said, this has negatively impacted the third line’s scoring: Crouse, Maccelli and Bjugstad had short stints on Arizona’s top power-play unit, given injuries and player movement at the trade deadline last season.

Furthermore, with Guenther and Cooley’s increased roles, some players must play fewer minutes. Utah’s third line has received less playing time this season (deservedly so, based on their performance so far). Here’s a look at each player’s average time on ice (ATOI) from 2023-24 to 2024-25:

Utah’s Defensive Forwards

Tourigny isn’t afraid to juggle his lines during a game – he will send out Stenlund and Kerfoot to replace weaker defensive-minded forwards. In defensive zone faceoffs, either one can be sent out with any line to provide stronger defensive help, and this is another potential reason why Crouse, Bjugstad and Maccelli receive less ice time. Stendlund’s 59.8 faceoff win percentage ranks as one of the best. The 28-year-old signed a two-year deal with Utah on July 1.

Other than Bjugstad, who is 32 years old and has dealt with several injuries playing in Arizona and Utah, the third line is still relatively young or in their prime: Crouse, who is 27, has been a 40-point-plus scorer the past two seasons. Maccelli, who is 24, is coming off his best campaign of his career, scoring 57 points last season. Sooner or later, something has to give, whether that’s splitting up the third line or giving them more minutes. However, the way the top-six forward lines have been clicking as of late, it may be difficult to alter the forward lines.

Sign up for our NHL Prospects & Draft Substack newsletter