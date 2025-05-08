Introducing the Utah Mammoth: Utah HC’s Permanent Name & Brand

It’s official. After more than a year of being named the Utah Hockey Club, the newest franchise in the NHL has officially been named the Utah Mammoth. After more than 850,000 votes for the name during a 13-month process, Mammoth was the clear favorite by the Utah fanbase. Through renowned design firm Doubleday & Cartwright, owners Ryan and Ashley Smith and the entire Smith Entertainment Group have developed a permanent brand for the team that honors the state of Utah, the state’s history, and the fanbase.

The Name

The name Mammoth represents the prehistoric beast that roamed the Earth thousands of years ago. During that time, herds of mammoths called Utah home. That includes the woolly mammoth and the Columbian mammoth, making Utah one of the few places where multiple types of the animal roamed.

Mammoths stood over 14 feet tall, weighed up to 22,000 pounds, and used their curved tusks to dig through snow, fend off predators, and thrive in Utah’s glacial terrain. It’s suggested that they charged in herds at speeds exceeding 25 miles per hour.

In case you didn’t know how big an actual mammoth was… 😂 #TusksUp pic.twitter.com/wkXbmJC48c — Chase Beardsley (@ChaseBeardsley_) May 7, 2025

Since then, mammoth fossils have been found everywhere in Utah, most notably in Huntington Canyon, where a complete skeleton was discovered in 1988. The mammoth has become a big part of Utah’s history and culture, making the name strongly connected to the community.

SEG says that the mammoth embodies strength, momentum, and an earth-shaking presence. The group also says these same traits are brought to life by Utah fans. The Smiths say that the fans’ support behind the Mammoth name made it easy for SEG to select a name.

“I think my favorite part was that our fans made it really easy for us,” Ryan said. “Every single night we were doing the voting, Mammoth just started running away with it. For us, it was like, ‘That’s it.’”

The name Mammoth has been a favorite ever since it was announced as one of the final three candidates for the franchise’s permanent name. Fans have dressed up as the creature at games throughout the season. When it was leaked early via the team’s official YouTube channel, it was well-supported by excited fans all over social media.

The Logo

With the release of the name came the reveal of the new logo, alternate logos, and the official wordmark. The main logo mashes together a mammoth and the iconic Wasatch mountain range that makes up the mammoth’s head. The Utah state outline is hidden in the logo along with an M inside of it that stands for Mammoth.

The logo’s tusks are in the shape of a U, once again representing the state of Utah. Tusks will play a big part in the identity of the Mammoth as the team’s official hashtag will be #TusksUp.

Utah Mammoth Logos (Photo credit: Utah Mammoth)

There are two alternate logos that the Mammoth will have. That includes a U in the team’s unique font: Mammoth Sans with a mammoth tusk going through the U. The letters are slanted at a 10-degree angle to represent the mountainous terrain of the state and the team’s relentless pursuit of progress.

There’s also the Utah badge logo with the word Utah going diagonally through the state outline, which pays homage to the inaugural jerseys for the team. There is a hockey stick going through the logo, paying homage to the state’s history with the sport and the team’s commitment to continuing to grow the game.

The color palette from the inaugural season of Rock Black, Salt White, and Mountain Blue will remain as the team’s official color scheme.

The Jerseys

The Mammoth’s official jerseys were released as well. At first glance, they do look very similar to the inaugural jerseys. Both jerseys use the same striping as the inaugural uniforms. However, the new logo is placed on the home jersey while the away jersey uses the lettered Utah logo now in Mammoth Sans.

On the home jersey, the Utah badge logo is on both shoulders, while the away jersey has the main logo. Both jerseys have “Est. 2024” stitched inside the collar to represent the year the franchise was established.

Utah Mammoth Jerseys (Photo credit: Utah Mammoth)

Other gear, including t-shirts, hats, and hoodies, were made available at the Delta Center on Wednesday. Items will also be made available on the NHL’s online store on May 14.

For Utah

Since day one, both of the Smiths have been committed to the community of Salt Lake City and the entire state of Utah. It’s shown with the numerous community events they’ve put on. With the new identity being 100% decided by the fans, it showed the confidence the group has in their community.

“There was a point where I realized that no matter what identity was chosen, it was going to be insane,” Ashley said. “Utah does things right. I knew whatever the fans decided would be right. And then I knew that SEG would pull it off.”

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman has been in Salt Lake City multiple times throughout the past year. That includes when it was announced the city was getting an NHL team, and for the inaugural game against the Chicago Blackhawks. Now, after being a part of the team officially being named Mammoth, it seems like he’s always in the city for a good time.

“As I sit here, I’m having a bit of a deja-vu moment in a good way,” Bettman said. “Every time I come here — and it has happened at least three times in the last 54 weeks — we’re celebrating. And celebrations are fun.”

Bettman gave the Utah fans in attendance on Wednesday a bit more excitement when he confirmed that an outdoor game will be coming to Salt Lake City. He also revealed that the league has already done a site visit.

The naming of the team is a huge milestone for the franchise. The actual name and branding connect to a prehistoric beast that roamed the state of Utah thousands of years ago. However, the real connection is between the franchise and the fans. The naming of Mammoth shows what the fans want and is a form of unity between them, the staff, ownership, and the players.

A new Ice Age dawns. Introducing Utah Mammoth. #TusksUp pic.twitter.com/B2yuoflDRt — Utah Mammoth (@utahhockeyclub) May 7, 2025

“We love the passion of the people of Utah and the way they showed up for the team during its inaugural season and the energy they brought to voting on its permanent identity,” said the Smiths. “From day one, we committed that this team would be built with and for the people of Utah, and we are excited to celebrate today’s launch with the entire state. The community chose the Utah Mammoth, and it stands as a symbol of who we are, where we came from, and the unstoppable force we’re building together.”

The first official league event for the Mammoth will be the first round of the NHL Draft on June 27. The Mammoth have the fourth overall pick after winning the second draw of the draft lottery.