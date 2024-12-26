Potential Venues for a Utah HC Outdoor Game

The Utah Hockey Club is only a couple of months into their existence but they’ve already made an impact in the league. They have sold merchandise like no other team and have been so popular in Salt Lake City that owner Ryan Smith has even opened up obstructed seats during games that of course also sold out. One thing that has been discussed to further the team’s popularity even further is to host an outdoor game in Utah.

Utah’s president of hockey operations Chris Armstrong told reporters earlier this month that an outdoor game in Utah is a possibility and the organization has already begun discussing with the league how that can happen sooner rather than later. With Utah likely getting an outdoor game soon and the NHL’s 16th Winter Classic happening in less than a week, let’s look at what venues in the Salt Lake City area could hold one of the league’s marquee events.

Rice-Eccles Stadium

Rice-Eccles Stadium is the home of the University of Utah’s football team. Opened in 1998, the stadium was constructed to host the 2002 Winter Olympics. Ever since its opening, Utah’s football team has been the main tenant but has also hosted Major League Soccer’s (MLS) Real Salt Lake and numerous concerts. The stadium will also host the 2034 Winter Olympics.

The stadium was most recently renovated in 2021 when more seating, new locker rooms, new suites, and a restaurant were added. Rice-Eccles Stadium now holds 51,444 people but has held up to 54,383. It’s located on the outskirts of the campus and is on the base of Salt Lake City’s mountains, overlooking the city.

There are a lot of pros of holding an outdoor game at the stadium. The first is that it’s the closest stadium to Delta Center and downtown Salt Lake City. It’s also easily accessible via the city’s light rail transit. The stadium holds a decent number of people and has a beautiful backdrop of Utah’s mountains. It’s an iconic venue as it’s the home of the Utes and has hosted the Winter Olympics.

Smith and Utah’s athletic director Mark Harlan actually had a little conversation on social media about it. Smith retweeted a fan’s wish for the stadium to host an outdoor game saying “Umm.. This would totally be happening. I know @PresidentUofU would be down. You get it.”

Harlan responded with a tweet saying “Bring. It. On…!!!” This only fueled that the two have engaged in conversations about a potential outdoor game.

There is one little drawback. Alcohol sales, which is a huge part of sporting events, are a bit weird at the stadium. At Utes games, liquor isn’t permitted at all. However, the school has allowed special events like concerts to sell alcohol. It’s hard to imagine that liquor won’t be sold at the event even if Smith has to have a conversation with the University.

Overall, Rice-Eccles Stadium is a slam dunk to host an outdoor game. Its proximity to downtown Salt Lake City, the beautiful backdrop of the mountains, and the accessibility to public transportation make it the perfect venue to host what could be Utah’s largest-attended sporting event in state history.

LaVell Edwards Stadium

If Rice-Eccles Stadium can’t be used, LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo is a perfect backup option. Home of Bringham Young University’s football team, LaVell Edwards Stadium opened in 1964. The stadium was most recently renovated in 2024 to include new LED lights and improved seating. Similar to BYU’s rivals, the stadium is located on the base of some of Utah’s beautiful mountains.

Unlike Rice-Eccles Stadium, LaVell Edwards Stadium has never hosted events outside of football although its parking lot was used during the 2002 Winter Olympics. However, it is the biggest venue in Utah with a capacity of 62,073. Its record attendance is 66,247, though that was set back in 1993.

There are a couple of cons to holding it at LaVell Edwards Stadium. The first is that the stadium is located in Provo. Via public transit, it’s almost two hours away from Salt Lake City. It’s almost an hour away by car.

The second con is that the stadium is even more strict with alcohol than Rice-Eccles Stadium. No event ever held at LaVell Edwards Stadium has allowed alcohol sales. In fact, even drinking in the parking lots is strictly prohibited. Drinking or smoking anywhere on BYU’s campus is not allowed due to their strict Honor Code.

While LaVell Stadium is a beautiful stadium that holds a good number of people, its distance from Salt Lake City and its strict alcohol rule do provide some challenges for potentially hosting an outdoor game. However, if all falls through, it is an option.

America First Field

The newest out of all three of Utah’s outdoor sporting venues, America First Field is located in Sandy and is the home of Real Salt Lake. The stadium opened in 2008 and has hosted the MLS team ever since along with the NWSL’s Utah Royals and other events like concerts.

America First Field (PeteysHead, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons)

The stadium’s biggest advantage is that Smith actually owns the venue (with business partner David Blitzer, Smith owns Real Salt Lake and America First Field.) It makes it the easiest stadium to host the event as the billionaire has complete control over the stadium. Unlike the other two stadium options, America First Field has no alcohol restrictions.

The stadium also has a beautiful backdrop (which seems to be a common theme among all Utah venues) as it sits on the base of the Wasatch Range. America First Field is easily accessible via Salt Lake City’s light rail transit and is only 17 minutes via car from downtown Salt Lake City.

However, America First Field is the smallest of the three venues. Its capacity is 20,213 which is barely bigger than some of the biggest arenas in the NHL. In comparison, the smallest official outdoor game the NHL hosted was at Canadian Football League stadium Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton between the Buffalo Sabres and the Toronto Maple Leafs. The capacity for that game was 26,119.

Outside of the seating capacity, America First Field is the perfect venue for an outdoor game. Smith owns it, it’s close to downtown Salt Lake City, and it’s a nice venue with beautiful surroundings. However, the capacity of 20,213 really makes it hard to envision an NHL game being played in the stadium.

An outdoor game in Utah is inevitable at this point. It’s not a question if the team will get an outdoor game ini the next five years, but rather it’s a question of when and where. While Rice-Eccles Stadium is the likely top choice, judging by the Utah’s popularity during their inaugural season, it will be a well-attended event that could make Utah State history wherever it’s played.