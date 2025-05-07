Utah HC Is Officially Named the Utah Mammoth

After a 13-month process that featured multiple rounds of fan voting and trademark issues (not to mention an entire season), Utah’s NHL team has a permanent name.

What was the Utah Hockey Club is now officially the Utah Mammoth.

A new Ice Age dawns. Introducing Utah Mammoth. #TusksUp pic.twitter.com/B2yuoflDRt — Utah Mammoth (@utahhockeyclub) May 7, 2025

According to the team, Mammoth was the fans’ clear favorite in the final round of voting. The name—deliberately singular, in an all-for-one spirit—honors an animal that lived in Utah during the last Ice Age about 10,000 years ago.

“The community chose the Utah Mammoth brand, and it stands as a symbol of who we are, where we came from, and the unstoppable force we’re building together,” team owners Ryan and Ashley Smith said in a statement.

The primary logo, called the “Mountain Mammoth,” includes the snow-capped Wasatch Mountains on the crown, the outline of the state of Utah in one of the peaks, and tusks curving up to form a “U.” The rallying cry is “Tusks Up.”

The Mountain Mammoth charges across the front of the home jersey, while an updated “U-T-A-H” steps down the front of the away jersey.

The Utah Hockey Club will use the same colors—Rock Black, Mountain Blue, and Salt White—during the team’s inaugural 2024-25 season.