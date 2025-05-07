Utah HC Is Officially Named the Utah Mammoth

After a 13-month process that featured multiple rounds of fan voting and trademark issues (not to mention an entire season), Utah’s NHL team has a permanent name.

What was the Utah Hockey Club is now officially the Utah Mammoth.

According to the team, Mammoth was the fans’ clear favorite in the final round of voting. The name—deliberately singular, in an all-for-one spirit—honors an animal that lived in Utah during the last Ice Age about 10,000 years ago.

“The community chose the Utah Mammoth brand, and it stands as a symbol of who we are, where we came from, and the unstoppable force we’re building together,” team owners Ryan and Ashley Smith said in a statement.

The primary logo, called the “Mountain Mammoth,” includes the snow-capped Wasatch Mountains on the crown, the outline of the state of Utah in one of the peaks, and tusks curving up to form a “U.” The rallying cry is “Tusks Up.”

The Mountain Mammoth charges across the front of the home jersey, while an updated “U-T-A-H” steps down the front of the away jersey.

The Utah Hockey Club will use the same colors—Rock Black, Mountain Blue, and Salt White—during the team’s inaugural 2024-25 season.

