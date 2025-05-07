Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Game Day Preview: Round 2 Game 2

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers are back at it tonight for Game 2 of their second-round series, with the Maple Leafs looking to build off a wild 5-4 win in Game 1.

While the win was huge, it came with a major loss. Anthony Stolarz left the game with what appeared to be a head injury after taking a shot to the head from Sam Bennett. That moment completely shifted the night, with Joseph Woll stepping in after not playing in 18 days. Despite the shake-up, the Leafs held on and got the job done to take the early series lead.

William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrates his goal against the Florida Panthers during the first period of Game One of the Second Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

Now, heading into Game 2, no one really knows how the Leafs will respond—especially when it comes to Bennett. But if you ask head coach Craig Berube, his message is pretty clear.

“If you think you’re going to get back at Sam Bennett and end up in the penalty box, we don’t need that… We’re going to play disciplined,”

The question is whether someone in blue and white will lose their cool and take a run at Bennett, but if Berube has his way, the focus will be on playing smart and taking care of business in Game 2.

Team Stats

Toronto Maple Leafs

Playoff Record: 5-2

Series Record: 1-0

Top 5 Scorers:

William Nylander: 5 G, 7 A, 12 P Mitch Marner: 1 G, 8 A, 9 P Auston Matthews: 2 G, 5 A, 7 P John Tavares: 3 G, 2 A, 5 P Matthew Knies: 4 G, 1 A, 5 P

Goalie Stats:

Anthony Stolarz: 4-2, 2.19 GAA, .901 SV% Joseph Woll: 1-0, 6:05 GAA, .850 SV%

Florida Panthers

Playoff Record: 4-2

Series Record: 0-1

Top 5 Scorers:

Sam Bennett: 4 G, 2 A, 6 P Matthew Tkachuk: 3 G, 3 A, 6 P Sam Reinhart: 2 G, 4 A, 6 P Eetu Luostarinen: 2 G, 4 A, 6 P Anton Lundell: 2 G, 3 A, 5 P

Goalie Stats:

Sergei Bobrovsky: 4-2, 2.69 GAA, .887 SV%

Projected Lineups

There are just projections, these lineups are subject to change before the drop of the puck.

Toronto Maple Leafs:

Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Mitch Marner

Max Pacioretty — John Tavares — William Nylander

Bobby McMann — Pontus Holmberg — Max Domi

Calle Jarnkrok — Scott Laughton — Steven Lorentz

Morgan Rielly — Brandon Carlo

Jake McCabe — Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit — Oliver Ekman-Larsson



Joseph Woll

Matt Murray

Injured: Anthony Stolarz (upper body)

Scratched: Jani Hakanpaa, Dakota Mermis, Philippe Myers, David Kampf, Artur Akhtyamov, Nicholas Robertson

Florida Panthers:

Carter Verhaeghe — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart

Evan Rodrigues — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Brad Marchand

Mackie Samoskevich — Nico Sturm — Jesper Boqvist

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola — Seth Jones

Nate Schmidt — Dmitry Kulikov

Scratched: Tomas Nosek, Jonah Gadjovich, Jaycob Megna, Mackie Samoskevich, Uvis Balinskis

Game 2 Prediction

For Game 1, I had the Maple Leafs winning 4-2 with Mitch Marner leading the charge. While Marner had a solid night, it was William Nylander who stole the show with three points. He’s now tied with Mikko Rantanen for second in playoff scoring.

Looking ahead to Game 2, I’m going to ride the momentum and bet on another big night from Nylander. My prediction: the Maple Leafs take it 6-4 and head to Florida with a 2-0 series lead.