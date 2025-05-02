NHL Rumors Shootdown: Jon Cooper Not Leaving Lightning

Amid ongoing speculation linking him to the newly relocated Utah Hockey Club, longtime Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper has firmly put those rumors to rest on Friday. Despite a recent report by New York Post columnist Larry Brooks suggesting a potential move due to Cooper’s personal connection with Utah owner Ryan Smyth, both the coach and the Lightning organization have denied any plans for a departure.

Rumors that Cooper Might Leave the Lightning

Brooks had written, “A fair amount of chatter about Jon Cooper, who signed a one-year extension a year ago to take him through 2025-26. One year seems odd… Plugged-in individual has told me not to be surprised if he leaves TB to take over the operation in Utah, owned by close friend Ryan Smyth.” The report quickly gained traction, fueled by Tampa Bay’s third straight first-round playoff exit and the perception that a coaching change might be due.

Related: NHL Coaching Carousel: Finding the Right Coach for the 2025 Vacancies

However, Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois quickly clarified the organization’s stance: “Jon Cooper will return as coach next season.” Cooper is still under contract through the 2025-26 season, and despite mounting frustration over recent playoff disappointments, the franchise has made it clear that it values what Cooper brings behind the bench. He is one of the highest-paid and most well-respected coaches of his generation.

Head coach Jon Cooper of the Tampa Bay Lightning hoists the 2020 Stanley Cup (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

Speaking to media following Tampa Bay’s elimination, Cooper was clearly trying to squash any talk he would prematurely leave his position with the organization. He called the city his home and his family’s home for over a decade. “It’s hard to see myself being anywhere else,” he told reporters. “Tampa has been home for my kids — it’s all they really remember.”

Cooper added, “The talk should be whatever comes from Julien and I or ownership,” he said, reaffirming that official decisions come from inside the organization, not from speculation. It was a subtle jab at reports that were coming from outside the organization regarding his future. In other words, ‘if you don’t hear it from us, don’t put much stock in it.’

The Lightning Don’t Want to Lose Cooper

Since taking over the Lightning in 2013, Cooper has led the team to four Stanley Cup Finals appearances and captured back-to-back championships in 2020 and 2021. His tenure is the longest among active NHL coaches, and while playoff success has recently eluded Tampa Bay, Cooper’s overall track record remains one of the most respected in hockey.

Though some fans may question whether a new voice is needed behind the bench, the Lightning and Cooper appear united in moving forward together. For now, any suggestion of a reunion between Cooper and Ryan Smyth in Utah is just that — speculation.

Author’s Note:

Whenever a team struggles and a coach is nearing the expiry of his contract, rumors like this are going to pop up. It’s fair to speculate that a change could be on the horizon and Cooper may, in fact, leave at the end of his contract. However, while he’s still locked in with the Lightning, the team would have to feel a change was needed a fire the head coach before a move to Utah became a potential reality.