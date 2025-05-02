NHL Announces 2024-25 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy Finalists

The NHL has announced the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy finalists for the 2024-25 season. The finalists are: Minnesota Wild’s Marc-Andre Fleury, Colorado Avalanche’s Gabriel Landeskog, and Columbus Blue Jackets’ Sean Monahan.

Last month, each NHL team announced their candidate for the award, and now the NHL has narrowed it to these three finalists. There really aren’t three more deserving candidates than these three players.

The Bill Masterton Trophy is awarded to the “player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey.” All three of them have done just that.

Fleury is nominated for this award after playing in his final NHL game last night. Although he didn’t actually appear in the game, it will go down as the final game of his career. Over 21 NHL seasons, he posted an outstanding record of 575-339-97 in 1,051 NHL games. He also recorded a 2.60 goals-against average (GAA), a .912 save percentage (SV%), and 76 career shutouts. The two-time Stanley Cup champion now ranks second all-time in wins, games, and starts with 1,017, as well as minutes played (60,669:03). The 40-year-old will now ride into the sunset with the chance to add another award to his legendary career.

Marc-Andre Fleury, Minnesota Wild (Photo by Ellen Schmidt/Getty Images)

Next, Landeskog. Aside from the entire Blue Jackets organization and how they overcame adversity this season, the Avalanche captain might be the best story in the NHL this year. At the start of the season, no one—maybe besides himself—thought a return was possible. He missed two full seasons and still managed to work hard enough to make a comeback for Colorado in the playoffs. He may be the only NHL player to ever return after undergoing a cartilage transplant in his knee. He’s proof that if you put your mind to something, you can achieve it.

Lastly, Monahan. As I mentioned before, the best story in the NHL this season has to be the Blue Jackets. Unfortunately, it’s also the saddest story. After losing the late Johnny Gaudreau in a tragic accident just before the season, this team had every reason to quit. However, one player on their team wouldn’t let that happen. Johnny’s best friend, Monahan, signed with Columbus last summer to play with him again. Monahan had a great season, even while dealing with an injury that kept him out for a stretch. He played hard all year to make his best friend proud. He’s someone anyone can learn from. He not only persevered but showed that even in the face of tragedy, he’s dedicated to his craft and to the game.

It’ll be a tough choice this season. If only the NHL could award a co-winner. Nevertheless, the winner will be announced on May 5, when the NHL Draft Lottery and the Calder Memorial Trophy winner are revealed.