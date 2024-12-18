Players Who Should Be Locks For Team Canada’s 2026 WJC Roster

Team Canada has just announced its final roster for the 2025 World Junior Hockey Championships in Ottawa. Every year, Canada and the United States face a difficult decision as they have a wide range of talent to choose from. This year was no exception.

Players like Easton Cowen, Calum Ritchie, Sam Dickinson, and Porter Martone made the team, as many expected, given their strong seasons. However, some notable names were cut from camp and didn’t make the team, and players like Andrew Cristall and Carter Yakemchuk will not be eligible to play next year because they will age out of the tournament. Here’s a look at some notable players who didn’t make the cut but should be a lock to make next year’s team.

Michael Misa – Center/Left-Wing, Saginaw Spirit (OHL)

Michael Misa is one of the most surprising omissions. Since being granted exceptional player status for the 2022-23 season, Misa has garnered significant attention at only 17 years old. After two strong junior seasons, including a Memorial Cup victory in 2024, he has taken on greater offensive responsibilities this season with the Saginaw Spirit, especially after several players graduated from the junior ranks.

Through 29 games, Misa has 30 goals and 31 assists, and he has the potential to be among the few 2025 Draft-eligible players from the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) to reach 70 goals. He leads the team in goals, assists, and points and the OHL in goals and points. Misa has shown his willingness to engage physically over the past two seasons, and this year, he has taken his game to another level.

He arrived with a sturdier and more developed frame, significantly enhancing his effectiveness on the forecheck and in the gritty areas of the ice. Additionally, he has demonstrated that he can excel in all situations, making him one of the Spirit’s top players in every aspect of the game, including both special teams. His shot has the potential to be elite, along with his playmaking abilities.

Michael Misa, Saginaw Spirit (Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

Misa possesses a very high hockey IQ and consistently makes the right play with the puck. His creativity, combined with an exceptional skill set and a keen sense for scoring, allows him to skate well while demonstrating the patience and poise needed to elevate the performance of his teammates.

He has strong hands and can easily connect with his fellow players by identifying open lanes and delivering quick, accurate passes. While he is an underrated shooter, adding more strength to his game could make him even more dangerous. He can lead a line playing center or left wing, which opens up much room to play with line combinations. He is one of the biggest surprises to be left of Canada’s roster, but he should be a lock for next year’s tournament.

Beckett Sennecke – Right-Wing, Oshawa Generals (OHL)

The Anaheim Ducks selected Beckett Sennecke third overall in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. Sennecke is an agile winger known for his exceptional playmaking skills and clever puck manipulation. He combines powerful drives to the net with strong puck-stealing abilities, allowing him to dominate the game. He excels as a playmaker, skillfully manipulating his opponents and executing give-and-go plays. He is keen to identify the optimal pass and delivers perfectly weighted passes, no matter the obstacles in his path.

Sennecke is confident in his puck handling and employs solid techniques, including a loose top arm and quick hands. As a playmaker, he skillfully manipulates his opponents, executes give-and-go plays, identifies the optimal pass, and delivers perfectly weighted passes, regardless of any obstacles. Despite missing the start of the season due to a foot fracture, he has quickly regained his form. In 27 games, he has 22 goals and 46 points, making him the leader in goals and points for the Generals. He currently ranks fifth in the OHL in goals and eighth in points.

Sennecke possesses one of the best wrist shots in the OHL. Every shot he takes is to score; he doesn’t just shoot the puck on the net—he aims to beat the goalie. He impressively loads his shot, even when he finds himself in unconventional positions. His ability to read his stance before releasing his shots makes him especially dangerous as a shooter. His puck control enables him to optimize his position when he is well-placed, but his innate poise truly captures my attention. He often employs minor delays, waiting just a fraction of a second longer before shooting, which adds to his effectiveness.

Sennecke’s impressive performance for the Oshawa Generals at the end of last season made him an early selection in the draft, and he’s continued to showcase his talent again this season. He was a late addition to the camp roster, and many were excited for him to be included. It was a shock when he was cut.

Zayne Parekh – Defenseman, Saginaw Spirit (OHL)

Zayne Parekh was drafted ninth overall in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft by the Calgary Flames. Although he is a talented offensive defenseman, he was surprisingly left off the camp roster. Parekh is a skilled playmaker; rather than waiting for defensive coverage gaps, he proactively creates opportunities for himself. He often leaves defenders off balance using fakes, feints, deceptive looks, and impressive puck-handling skills. From this confusion, Parekh positions himself in open spaces to enhance each play before deciding with the puck. With ten goals and 35 points in 26 games, he ranks third on his team in points and has significantly contributed to Misa and the Spirit’s success this season.

Parekh was the most highly-touted offensive defenseman in the last draft, finishing last season with 33 goals and 96 points. He led his team in goals, assists, and points and was crucial to their victory at the Memorial Cup. Sawyer Mynio, Andrew Gibson, and Caden Price made the team, and they all have a heavy physical and defensive game that takes priority over their offensive output. That’s likely the main reason Parekh was left off the roster.

Liam Greentree – Right-Wing, Windsor Spitfires (OHL)

Liam Greentree was drafted 26th overall by the Los Angeles Kings in 2024. He is a strong playmaker on pace for a career season in his second year with the Spitfires with 20 goals and 31 assists, leading the team in goals, assists, and points. Greentree skillfully maneuvers around his opponents using a combination of look-offs, give-and-go plays, and an advanced delay tactic. This approach enables him to navigate challenges while moving quickly and effectively. He consistently scans the ice, evaluating his options and identifying obstacles that might prevent him from delivering the puck.

He can be assigned a wide range of responsibilities – killing penalties, manning the power play, serving as the primary playmaker, and the team’s top scorer – and can play with anyone. With 36 goals and 54 assists, he not only led the team in scoring but also outpaced the next-highest scorer on the team by 24 points last season. He can also generate significant power behind his shot, making it a weapon that allows him to fire the puck from anywhere in the offensive zone and get it past the goalie. He turns 19 on Jan.1 and should be a lock to make the team camp next year.

Every year, some notable players are left off Team Canada’s roster. All we can do is hope these young players use this as motivation to make sure they make the 2026 WJC roster. Who else do you think should be a lock for next year’s team that didn’t make it?

