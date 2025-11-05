Maple Leafs Send Easton Cowan to AHL, Activate Scott Laughton From IR

The Toronto Maple Leafs have announced that forward Easton Cowan has been sent to the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League. They also activated Scott Laughton from their injury reserve, who is set to make his season debut tonight, Nov. 5, against the Utah Mammoth.

Cowan was one of multiple options for players to send to the AHL, but was the only player who did not require waivers. In his 10 games with the Maple Leafs, he recorded one goal and four points. He has been averaging an ice time of 12:33 per game, and often lined up alongside Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies, or Nicolas Roy and Dakota Joshua. He has had success on both lines.

A player like Cowan can always benefit from time in the AHL. For a 20-year-old skilled forward, making the jump to the NHL after three full, dominant seasons in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). There is a chance that the upcoming stint in the AHL isn’t very long for Cowan, and he will certainly be the next call-up when the NHL club needs a forward. This will be a good chance for him to play more in his style and get more comfortable.

Laughton missed the first 13 games of the season with a lower-body injury he suffered in the preseason. The Maple Leafs acquired him to help bolster the middle of the lineup; however, the fit wasn’t exactly as it was predicted to be. He found himself in a fourth-line role with the Maple Leafs, but there was hope that he could have a better fit with some action under his belt and a fresh season.

Now that Laughton is returning, he is listed on the fourth line with Max Domi and Steven Lorentz, and will have a chance to work his way back into game shape. The Maple Leafs have had a fair amount of movement in their lines, and the hope is that Laughton will be able to come in and stabilize at least one of the lines, and in turn, let others settle in.