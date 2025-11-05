Projected Lineups for Blackhawks vs Canucks – 11/5/25

The Chicago Blackhawks take on the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BLACKHAWKS (5-5-3) at CANUCKS (7-7-0)

10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNP, CHSN

Blackhawks projected lineup

Ryan Greene — Connor Bedard — Andre Burakovsky
Teuvo Teravainen — Frank Nazar — Tyler Bertuzzi
Ryan Donato — Colton Dach — Ilya Mikheyev
Oliver Moore — Nick Foligno

Alex Vlasic — Sam Rinzel
Matt Grzelcyk — Connor Murphy
Wyatt Kaiser — Artyom Levshunov
Louis Crevier

Spencer Knight
Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Sam Lafferty

Injured: Laurent Brossoit (hip), Jason Dickinson (upper body)

Status report

The Blackhawks did not do line rushes at their morning skate but are expected to again dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen, with Lafferty, a forward, scratched.

Canucks projected lineup

Evander Kane — Elias Pettersson — Conor Garland
Jake DeBrusk — Lukas Reichel — Brock Boeser
Drew O’Connor — Aatu Raty — Kiefer Sherwood
Arshdeep Bains — Max Sasson — Linus Karlsson

Quinn Hughes — Tyler Myers
Marcus Pettersson — Filip Hronek
Elias Nils Pettersson — Tom Willander

Thatcher Demko
Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: P.O. Joseph, Mackenzie MacEachern

Injured: Victor Mancini (undisclosed), Filip Chytil (concussion protocol), Jonathan Lekkerimaki (upper body), Teddy Blueger (lower body), Nils Hoglander (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)

Status report

Garland will play after missing three games with an undisclosed injury. The Canucks did not do line rushes at their morning skate, but Garland is expected to return to the top line, with Sherwood moving down to the third line and MacEachern, a forward, likely coming out. … Blueger, a center who has missed eight games, skated on his own and will rejoin practice this week. … Lekkerimaki, a forward who has missed eight games, is also expected to return to practice this week.

