Corey Perry Proving That Age Is Just a Number in His 1,400th NHL Game

It’s not every day a player hits 1,400 games in the NHL, and it’s even rarer that a 40-year-old veteran still finds ways to impact a game night after night. During his remarkable career, Corey Perry has played for a variety of teams at every level, from junior hockey with the Peterborough Bees and London Knights to the American Hockey League (AHL) Cincinnati Mighty Ducks and Portland Pirates. In the NHL, he’s worn the sweaters of the Anaheim Ducks, Dallas Stars, Montreal Canadiens, Tampa Bay Lightning, Chicago Blackhawks, Edmonton Oilers, and Los Angeles Kings.

He’s now with the Kings, which is where the tough-as-nails Perry reached that milestone on Tuesday against the Winnipeg Jets. If you were watching closely, you saw exactly why he’s still relevant. Perry had the primary assist on Kevin Fiala’s goal after drawing a double minor from Vladislav Namestnikov — small moments, yes, but the kind that swing games.

It’s Been an Interesting Journey for Perry Since Leaving the Oilers

This season has been an interesting journey for Perry. Coming off knee surgery in the offseason and dealing with lingering injuries, there were plenty of questions about how he’d hold up physically. But after missing the first six games of 2025-26, he returned to the Kings lineup like he hadn’t missed a beat.

Los Angeles Kings right winger Corey Perry scores a goal against San Jose Sharks goaltender Yaroslav Askarov and is congratulated by Los Angeles Kings right winger Alex Laferriere.

(David Gonzales-Imagn Images)

Through eight games, he’s posted five goals and three assists, and his impact is far beyond the scoresheet. Perry brings a veteran presence that stabilizes lines, drives the net-front chaos, and elevates younger players by sheer example.

A List of Perry’s Current Exploits with the Kings

Take last week’s two-goal, plus-2 performance against the Detroit Red Wings. Perry scored a third-period goal and was credited with a deflection on Quinton Byfield’s game-tying marker moments later. Whether or not the second goal officially sticks to him doesn’t matter; he was the catalyst, a pest in front of the crease, drawing attention and creating opportunities. That’s trademark Perry for almost two decades.

Remarkably, Perry laced his skates for his first NHL season in 2005–06 with the Mighty Ducks. That season, he scored 13 goals and 25 points in 56 games, while also contributing 16 penalty minutes. Those penalty minutes showed early signs of the tenacity that would define his career. Perry remains opportunistic, intense, and relentless in front of the net, and now he’s doing it for a Kings squad still finding its footing early in the season.

Perry’s Contribution to Kings Has Been More Than His Scoring

It hasn’t been all about the goals either. Perry’s contributions on the power play are subtle but crucial. He scored his first goal as a King in a 3–2 overtime win over the Dallas Stars, a power-play tally that showed he can still be a net-front force. At even strength, he’s taking on responsibilities in limited shifts, playing second-line minutes when circumstances demand. Wherever he’s placed in the lineup, he still logs hits, draws penalties, and helps the Kings’ special teams stay disciplined.

Corey Perry, when he played for the Edmonton Oilers last season. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

He won’t remain a point-a-game player—not with his reduced ice time—but he still contributes. His stats aren’t flashy, but they’re the glue that makes a veteran winger valuable.

And make no mistake — Perry is more than a player showing up for milestones. In four games earlier this season, he scored in back-to-back contests and added assists in multi-point efforts. He’s shooting the puck, drawing defenders, and maintaining a plus rating that belies his age and recent recovery from injury. Even a team like the Kings, which isn’t dominating the Pacific yet, benefits from his presence.

As Kings assistant coach Jim Hiller put it, “It’s pretty incredible the run that he’s on out of the gate here. He’s had some impact in one way each and every night.” That statement captures Perry’s contribution perfectly.

Perry Isn’t the Player He Used to Be, But at 40, He’s Still Good

At 1,400 games, Perry isn’t the same winger who terrorized defenses in Anaheim or lit the lamp in Edmonton’s playoff run. He’s older, perhaps a bit slower, and yes, he’s had to manage injuries along the way. But what he lacks in speed, he makes up for in positioning, intelligence, and the kind of net-front instinct that younger players spend years trying to replicate.

Tuesday night against the Jets was another reminder: Perry still matters. He’s still making games better for his team, still shaping outcomes, and still proving that experience and craft can be just as lethal as raw talent.

In the NHL, 1,400 games is rarefied air, but Perry has shown it’s not just about longevity — it’s about relevance. Right now, at least, he’s proving that even in the twilight of a Hall-of-Fame-worthy career, he’s far from finished.