Projected Lineups for Mammoth vs Maple Leafs –11/5/25

The Utah Mammoth take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Scotiabank Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
MAMMOTH (9-4-0) at MAPLE LEAFS (7-5-1)
7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, Utah16
Mammoth projected lineup
Clayton Keller — Barrett Hayton — Nick Schmaltz
JJ Peterka — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther
Lawson Crouse — Jack McBain — Michael Carcone
Kailer Yamamoto — Kevin Stenlund — Brandon Tanev
Mikhail Sergachev — Dmitri Simashev
Nate Schmidt — John Marino
Ian Cole — Olli Maatta
Vitek Vanecek
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Liam O’Brien, Kevin Rooney
Injured: Sean Durzi (upper body), Alex Kerfoot (lower body)
Status report
The Mammoth did not hold a morning skate following their 2-1 overtime win at the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday.
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — William Nylander
Bobby McMann — John Tavares — Nicholas Robertson
Dakota Joshua — Nicolas Roy — Matias Maccelli
Steven Lorentz — Scott Laughton — Max Domi
Morgan Rielly — Brandon Carlo
Simon Benoit — Jake McCabe
Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Philippe Myers
Anthony Stolarz
Cayden Primeau
Scratched: Joseph Woll, Calle Jarnkrok, Sammy Blais, Easton Cowan, Dakota Mermis
Injured: Chris Tanev (upper body)
Status report
Laughton is expected to make his season-debut. He missed the first 13 games because of a lower-body injury sustained during the preseason. … Lorentz is expected to return after missing the past two games because of an upper-body injury. … Maccelli is expected to play after being scratched from a 4-3 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday.
