Projected Lineups for Mammoth vs Maple Leafs –11/5/25

The Utah Mammoth take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Scotiabank Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, Utah16

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller — Barrett Hayton — Nick Schmaltz

JJ Peterka — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther

Lawson Crouse — Jack McBain — Michael Carcone

Kailer Yamamoto — Kevin Stenlund — Brandon Tanev

Mikhail Sergachev — Dmitri Simashev

Nate Schmidt — John Marino

Ian Cole — Olli Maatta

Vitek Vanecek

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Liam O’Brien, Kevin Rooney

Injured: Sean Durzi (upper body), Alex Kerfoot (lower body)

Status report

The Mammoth did not hold a morning skate following their 2-1 overtime win at the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday.

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — William Nylander

Bobby McMann — John Tavares — Nicholas Robertson

Dakota Joshua — Nicolas Roy — Matias Maccelli

Steven Lorentz — Scott Laughton — Max Domi

Morgan Rielly — Brandon Carlo

Simon Benoit — Jake McCabe

Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Philippe Myers

Anthony Stolarz

Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Joseph Woll, Calle Jarnkrok, Sammy Blais, Easton Cowan, Dakota Mermis

Injured: Chris Tanev (upper body)

Status report

Laughton is expected to make his season-debut. He missed the first 13 games because of a lower-body injury sustained during the preseason. … Lorentz is expected to return after missing the past two games because of an upper-body injury. … Maccelli is expected to play after being scratched from a 4-3 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday.

