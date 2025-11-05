NHL Morning Recap – November 5, 2025

Welcome to the NHL Morning Recap.

HURRICANES 0 at RANGERS 3

Hurricanes Goal Summary:

P1 13:30 – Ehlers (1) from Sean Walker (1), Sebastian Aho (8)

P2 17:07 – Walker (2) from Mike Reilly (4), Mark Jankowski (2)

P3 18:21 – Seth Jarvis (8) Unassisted – Empty Net

FLYERS 5 at CANADIENS 4 – SO

Flyers Goal Summary:

P1 1:56 – Bobby Brink (4) from Travis Sanheim (4), Cam York (6)

P1 7:07 – York (1) from Trevor Zegras (10), Travis Konecny (5)

P1 7:50 – Brink (5) from Noah Cates (6), Zegras (11)

P3 10:51 – Nikita Grebenkin (1) from Konecny (6), Jamie Drysdale (4)

Canadiens Goal Summary:

P2 3:12 – Kirby Dach (2) from Noah Dobson (7), Brendan Gallagher (7)

P2 4:15 – Nick Suzuki (3) from Ivan Demidov (8), Cole Caufield (6)

P2 13:28 – Dach (3) from Lane Hutson (11), Jayden Struble (3)

P2 15:57 – Demidov (4) from Juraj Slafkovsky (2), Hutson (12)

Shootout Summary:

PHI – Zegras

BRUINS 4 at ISLANDERS 3 – SO

Bruins Goal Summary:

P2 12:21 – Viktor Arvidsson (4) from Hampus Lindholm (2), Casey Mittelstadt (5)

P2 17:29 – Pavel Zacha (3) from Charlie McAvoy (11), Morgan Geekie (3)

P3 15:06 – Marat Khusnutdinov (2) from Fraser Minten (3), David Pastrnak (11)

Islanders Goal Summary:

P2 5:11 – Anthony Duclair (3) from Casey Cizikas (2), Kyle MacLean (1)

P2 13:06 – Bo Horvat (8) from Mathew Barzal (7), Emil Heineman (3)

P3 5:05 – Horvat (9) from Matthew Schaefer (6), Kyle Palmieri (6)

Shootout Summary:

BOS – Khusnutdinov

MAMMOTH 2 at SABRES 1 – OT

Mammoth Goal Summary:

P3 3:58 – Nick Schmaltz (8) from Clayton Keller (9), John Marino (5)

OT 0:47 – Keller (5) from Mikhail Sergachev (8), Karel Vejmelka (1)

Sabres Goal Summary:

P3 7:50 – Noah Ostlund (1) from Isak Rosen (1)

PREDATORS 2 at WILD 3 – OT

Predators Goal Summary:

P2 5:16 – Matthew Wood (3) from Michael McCarron (3), Tyson Jost (1)

P3 19:59 – Steven Stamkos (2) from Nick Blankenburg (2)

Wild Goal Summary:

P1 10:44 – Kirill Kaprizov (8) from Jared Spurgeon (2), Vladimir Tarasenko (7)

P2 16:01 – Zeev Buium (3) from Brock Faber (5), Marcus Johansson (6)

OT 3:38 – Johansson (6) from Kaprizov (10), Faber (6)

OILERS 3 at STARS 4 – SO

Oilers Goal Summary:

P1 3:40 – Vasily Podkolzin (2) from Jack Roslovic (4), Evan Bouchard (8)

P1 7:07 – Leon Draisaitl (10) from Roslovic (5), Connor McDavid (17)

P3 7:51 – McDavid (4) from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (11), Andrew Mangiapane (2)

Stars Goal Summary:

P2 9:10 – Mikko Rantanen (6) from Wyatt Johnston (5), Jason Robertson (8)

P3 8:37 – Rantanen (7) from Johnston (6), Alexander Petrovic (2)

P3 12:20 – Miro Heiskanen (3) from Rantanen (10), Johnston (7)

Shootout Summary:

DAL – Robertson

EDM – Draisaitl

DAL – Johnston

LIGHTNING 2 at AVALANCHE 3

P1 1:37 – Nikita Kucherov (5) Unassisted

P3 3:32 – Brayden Point (3) from Charle-Edouard D’Astous (2), Victor Hedman (10)

Avalanche Goal Summary:

P1 13:51 – Victor Olofsson (4) from Nathan MacKinnon (10), Martin Necas (9)

P2 4:08 – Olofsson (5) from Jack Drury (4), Gabriel Landeskog (4)

P2 5:21 – Ross Colton (2) from Sam Malinski (5), Brock Nelson (2)

RED WINGS 0 at GOLDEN KNIGHTS 1

Golden Knights Goal Summary:

P2 13:45 – Ivan Barbashev (4) from Brandon Saad (2), Jeremy Lauzon (3)

PANTHERS 3 at DUCKS 7

Panthers Goal Summary:

P1 10:14 – Brad Marchand (7) from Jeff Petry (3)

P2 5:21 – Evan Rodrigues (3) from Mackie Samoskevich (7), Gustav Forsling (6)

P2 10:37 – Eetu Luostarinen (2) from Rodrigues (5), Sam Bennett (2)

Ducks Goal Summary:

P1 3:09 – Cutter Gauthier (8) from Leo Carlsson (12)

P1 15:17 – Gauthier (9) from Troy Terry (9)

P2 15:36 – Gauthier (10) from Jackson LaCombe (5), Carlsson (13)

P2 17:19 – Nikita Nesterenko (1) from Ryan Poehling (4), Alex Killorn (2)

P3 11:43 – Jacob Trouba (3) from Gauthier (6), Mason McTavish (7)

P3 13:21 – Chris Kreider (7) from Nesterenko (5), Terry (10)

P3 14:47 – Jansen Harkins (1) Unassisted

JETS 0 at KINGS 3

Kings Goal Summary:

P1 17:09 – Adrian Kempe (6) from Joel Armia (5), Mikey Anderson (1)

P3 15:00 – Kevin Fiala (6) from Corey Perry (3), Quinton Byfield (9)

P3 19:06 – Drew Doughty (2) Unassisted – Empty Net