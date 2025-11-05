Kings Collect First Win At Home With 3-0 Shutout Over Jets

The Los Angeles Kings welcomed the Winnipeg Jets to Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday night, in search of their first win at home. Through 13 games, the Kings had only collected two regulation wins and had yet to give their fans a win at home, while the Jets came into tonight with wins in four of their last five as well as the second-best record league-wide.

Game Recap

Less than 20 seconds into the opening frame, Anze Kopitar, in search of his first goal of the season, had a grade-A chance right in front of Jets superstar goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, but couldn’t get it to go.

A Kings power play that has looked rather lifeless so far this season had its first opportunity early in the first, which was cancelled out by a bizarre too many men penalty. The Jets thought they opened the scoring with a point-shot from Josh Morrissey, but it was called back due to goaltender interference. The Jets challenged the play, were unsuccessful, and sent the Kings to their second power play of the game.

Once again, the Kings’ power play didn’t last long as a high-sticking minor from Kopitar nullified most of it.

With just under three minutes to play, the Kings were on the board. Joel Armia, who was promoted to the first line, set up Adrian Kempe in the slot for his 200th NHL goal.

Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty looks on after scoring an empty net goal against the Winnipeg Jets (Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images)

An early push from the Jets in the second period saw Darcy Kuemper needing to make a couple of big saves to keep the Jets off the scoreboard. The Kings responded to that push throughout the rest of the period with a few of their own high-danger chances, but ultimately, neither team was able to make it count on the scoresheet.

The tight affair continued into the third period, with not much time and space available for either team.

The Kings were given their fifth power play of the night, which turned into a 5-on-3 for 49 seconds as Corey Perry, in his 1,400th NHL game, was high-sticked by Namestnikov, drawing the double minor. With 47 seconds left on the man advantage, Kevin Fiala beat Hellebuyck high glove side to double the Kings’ lead with five minutes left in regulation.

Drew Doughty sealed the deal with an empty net goal, which moved him into first all-time in goals by a Kings defenseman. Kuemper held down the fort the rest of the way, stopping all 22 Jets shots and earning his first shutout of the 2025-26 season.

The Kings picked up their first home win and improved to 6-4-4, while the Jets fell to 9-4-0 on the season.

Elite opposition doesn’t stop there for the Kings, who will take on the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers on Thursday, while the Jets take a trip up to Northern California for a tilt against the San Jose Sharks on Friday.