Olofsson Scores Twice as Avalanche Snap Lightning’s Win Streak

The Colorado Avalanche toppled the Tampa Bay Lightning, 3-2, at home to win their third straight. The win snapped the Lightning’s five-game winning streak.

Victor Olosfsson was the standout player of the game, scoring two goals, including one on the power play, to be the difference-maker in the matchup.

Game Recap

The Lightning were the ones to open scoring on the night when Nikita Kucherov wrapped around the net to put the puck past Scott Wedgewood. Later in the period, Olofsson scored a power-play goal to tie it up 1-1 after one.

Victor lights the lamp 🚨 pic.twitter.com/i9t78t4RHz — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) November 5, 2025

Olosfsson gave the Avalanche the lead in the opening minutes of the second period, and Ross Colton followed it up with what would be the game-winning goal. The Lightning had to watch as a former member of their Stanley Cup-winning staff put in the early dagger.

Related: Canucks Hesitant on Sherwood, Makar Contract & More NHL Rumours

While the game was ultimately decided early, the Lightning attempted a late comeback. Brayden Point made it a one-goal game early in the third period. However, the Avalanche were able to hold them off to pick up the win.

Other Important Stats

Wedgewood saved 22 of 24 shots on goal in the game. His .917 save percentage was his best since Oct. 18. Meanwhile, Andrei Vasilevskiy saved 30 of 33 (.909) on the night. It’s the fifth time he’s allowed three goals or more this season.

Neither team has been strong on the power play this season (Avalanche: 16.3%, Lightning: 14.6%), but the Avalanche being able to muster a goal with the man advantage, while the Lightning couldn’t, put them over the top.

The Avalanche head north to Edmonton to take on the Oilers this Saturday. Puck drop is set for 8 p.m. MST. The Lightning will continue their Western Conference road trip when they take on the Vegas Golden Knights. Puck drop is set for 10 p.m. EST.