Maple Leafs Game Day Preview: Battling the Mammoth on Home Ice

The Toronto Maple Leafs are back in action again tonight in their first matchup of the season against the Utah Mammoth. The Maple Leafs are now on a two game winning streak and are looking for their third straight win against a red-hot opponent in the Mammoth.

Somehow Toronto came out on top in their game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Prime Monday Night Hockey. After trialing for 40 minutes, they had a very strong start to the third and within a five minute span had tied the game, and later won it 4-3. It did show how good this team can be if they give their max effort on a nightly basis and everyone does what they are supposed to do. Unfortunately, it was a popular opposite effort in the first two periods and that is what the coaching staff as well as the fan base are worried about. We all know this team can be good, but why aren’t they consistently good? That is what they need to figure out.

Puck drop for tonight’s game is set for 7:00 p.m. at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. The game can be watched on TVAS, SN, Utah16.

Now, onto the recent news surrounding the club. It looks like there are going to be a few lineup changes tonight. Yesterday, in practice Steven Lorentz, Scott Laughton, Mattias Maccelli were all wearing regular sweaters and Easton Cowan, Sammy Blais, Calle Jarnkrok all look to be healthy scratches. This will be the season debut for Laughton. He has been out since the preseason with an ankle injury after blocking a shot.

Craig Berube met with the media today and was asked about Joseph Woll and how close he is from NHL game action. He said what every member of Leafs Nation wants to hear. “It’s getting close. I don’t want to give you a timeline & then it’s changed, but I can just say this: he’s in a real good spot.” There hasn’t been anymore news on Chris Tanev, and hope long he will be out. But we do know that he didn’t get another concussion, which is good. Lastly, there still isn’t anymore news on the David Kampf front and if the two sides are working towards a contract termination or not. At this time, all we know is what has been reported.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Season Record: 6-5-1 (15 pts)

Top Scorers:

William Nylander – 5 G, 13 A, 18 P John Tavares – 6 G, 10 A, 16 P Matthew Knies – 4 G, 12 A, 16 P Auston Matthews – 7 G, 4 A, 11 P Morgan Rielly – 2 G, 7 A, 9 P

Goalie Stats:

Anthony Stolarz – 5-4-1, 3.12 GAA, .896 SV%

Cayden Primeau – 2-1-0, 4.30 GAA, .838 SV%

Utah Mammoth

Season Record: 9-4-0 (18 pts)

Top Scorers:

Nick Schmaltz – 8 G, 10 A, 18 P Clayton Keller – 5 G, 9 A, 14 P Logan Cooley – 8 G, 4 A, 12 P Dylan Guenther – 5 G, 7 A, 12 P JJ Peterka – 4 G, 6 A, 10 P

Goalie Stats:

Karel Vejmelka – 7-3-0, 2.60 GAA, .894 SV%

Vitek Vanecek – 2-1-0, 2.00 GAA, .913 SV%

Projected Lineups

(Subject to change before puck drop)

Maple Leafs Projected Lineup

Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — William Nylander

Bobby McMann — John Tavares — Nicholas Robertson

Dakota Joshua — Nicolas Roy — Matias Maccelli

Steven Lorentz — Scott Laughton — Max Domi

Morgan Rielly — Brandon Carlo

Simon Benoit — Jake McCabe

Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Philippe Myers

Anthony Stolarz

Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Joseph Woll, Calle Jarnkrok, Sammy Blais, Easton Cowan, Dakota Mermis

Injured: Chris Tanev (upper body)

Mammoth Projected Lineup

Clayton Keller — Barrett Hayton — Nick Schmaltz

JJ Peterka — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther

Lawson Crouse — Jack McBain — Michael Carcone

Kailer Yamamoto — Kevin Stenlund — Brandon Tanev

Mikhail Sergachev — Dmitri Simashev

Nate Schmidt — John Marino

Ian Cole — Olli Maatta

Vitek Vanecek

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Liam O’Brien, Kevin Rooney

Injured: Sean Durzi (upper body), Alex Kerfoot (lower body)