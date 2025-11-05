Canadiens’ Power Play Thriving Since Ivan Demidov’s Promotion to Top Unit

The Montreal Canadiens’ power play, which struggled in recent seasons, has suddenly caught fire, and the timing is no coincidence. Since head coach Martin St. Louis promoted Ivan Demidov to the first unit, the Canadiens’ power play has transformed from a frustrating weakness into a real weapon.

The numbers speak for themselves: before the switch, the Canadiens went just 5/26 with the man advantage, for a modest 19.2% success rate. In five games since Demidov joined the top unit, they’ve gone 7/13, good for a scorching 53.8%. It’s a remarkable turnaround that highlights Demidov’s skill set and his growing influence on the Canadiens’ offence.

Demidov’s Move has Changed the Dynamics

St. Louis made the adjustment when the Canadiens were looking for a spark. The first unit had been moving the puck well but struggling to finish. Demidov, the 19-year-old rookie, whose creativity and poise under pressure have already impressed. With Demidov taking Zachary Bolduc’s spot and Juraj Slafkovsky moving into the net-front position, the Canadiens suddenly found a new rhythm.

Montreal Canadiens forward Juraj Slafkovsky, forward Ivan Demidov and defenseman Lane Hutson celebrate Slafkovsky's goal against the Vancouver Canucks

Demidov’s presence has opened up the ice. He’s patient with the puck, constantly drawing defenders toward him before slipping perfect passes through seams that most players don’t even see. His chemistry with his linemates is undeniable, forcing penalty killers to respect multiple shooting threats.

A Hot Power Play Reflects the Canadiens’ Offensive Growth

The Canadiens’ offensive identity has evolved. A team once known for its transition game and hard-working forecheck is now becoming more dynamic with the puck. The power play is a reflection of that. In the same five-game stretch where their power play has exploded, Montreal has also averaged 4.2 goals per game, a massive jump from their early-season pace, and when the power play clicks, the rest of the offence follows.

A productive power play also builds confidence, creates momentum, and allows top players to touch the puck in dangerous areas. For a young team like the Canadiens, that rhythm has carried over to their even-strength play. Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield, who have sometimes struggled to convert their chances at 5-vs-5, have found chemistry thanks to their power play success. Meanwhile, secondary units and depth lines have benefited from the offensive tone set by the top group.

The team’s improved puck movement has also reduced predictability. Earlier in the season, Montreal’s man advantage leaned heavily on cross-ice feeds to Caufield for one-timers. Teams adjusted by overloading his side, cutting off lanes. With Demidov orchestrating plays from the opposite flank, defenders can no longer cheat to one side. The Canadiens have legitimate threats from multiple angles: Demidov’s vision, Caufield’s release, Suzuki’s patience, and Hutson’s creativity from the point. That balance has made the power play much tougher to defend.

Demidov Emerging as Central to Canadiens’ Success

Beyond the power play, Demidov’s emergence is one of the biggest stories of Montreal’s season so far. Through thirteen games, he sits fourth in team scoring with twelve points, trailing only veterans who log heavier minutes. Despite ranking just thirteenth among Canadiens skaters in average ice time earlier in the year, he consistently generates offence on the ice.

Demidov’s calm under pressure, combined with elite puck skills, makes him look far more experienced than his age suggests. He’s already a key figure in Montreal’s offensive system, both at even strength and on the power play. Everyone knew the Canadiens were getting a high-ceiling talent when they drafted him, but few expected him to adapt this quickly to the NHL pace and physicality.

The correlation between Demidov’s rise and the Canadiens’ offensive surge is impossible to ignore. His creativity has brought a new layer to the team’s attack, giving St. Louis the flexibility to design power-play looks that are unpredictable and multi-dimensional. If this trajectory continues, Demidov won’t just be a contributor; he’ll be a cornerstone of the Canadiens’ rebuild, helping transform them from a hard-working, middle-of-the-pack team into one with true offensive flair.