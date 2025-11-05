Projected Lineups for Blues vs Capitals –11/5/25

The St. Louis Blues take on the Washington Capitals at the Capital One Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BLUES (4-7-2) at CAPITALS (6-5-1)

7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, MNMT, truTV, TNT

Blues projected lineup

Pavel Buchnevich — Robert Thomas — Jimmy Snuggerud

Brayden Schenn — Pius Suter — Jordan Kyrou

Dylan Holloway — Dalibor Dvorsky — Oskar Sundqvist

Alexey Toropchenko — Nick Bjugstad — Nathan Walker

Philip Broberg — Colton Parayko

Tyler Tucker — Justin Faulk

Cam Fowler — Matthew Kessel

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Mathieu Joseph, Alexandre Texier, Logan Mailloux

Injured: Jake Neighbours (leg)

Status report

Walker returns to the lineup in place of Joseph, a forward.

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin — Dylan Strome — Anthony Beauvillier

Aliaksei Protas — Connor McMichael — Tom Wilson

Sonny Milano — Hendrix Lapierre — Ryan Leonard

Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Justin Sourdif

Martin Fehervary — John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun — Matt Roy

Rasmus Sandin — Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Declan Chisholm, Spencer Smallman

Injured: Ethen Frank (upper body), Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)

Status report

Sandin will play after missing five games because of an upper-body injury. … Frank skated in a regular jersey at the morning skate Wednesday but the forward will miss his third straight game.

