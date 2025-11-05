Projected Lineups for Blues vs Capitals –11/5/25

The St. Louis Blues take on the Washington Capitals at the Capital One Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLUES (4-7-2) at CAPITALS (6-5-1)
7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, MNMT, truTV, TNT
Blues projected lineup
Pavel Buchnevich — Robert Thomas — Jimmy Snuggerud
Brayden Schenn — Pius Suter — Jordan Kyrou
Dylan Holloway — Dalibor Dvorsky — Oskar Sundqvist
Alexey Toropchenko — Nick Bjugstad — Nathan Walker
Philip Broberg — Colton Parayko
Tyler Tucker — Justin Faulk
Cam Fowler — Matthew Kessel
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Mathieu Joseph, Alexandre Texier, Logan Mailloux
Injured: Jake Neighbours (leg)
Status report
Walker returns to the lineup in place of Joseph, a forward.
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin — Dylan Strome — Anthony Beauvillier
Aliaksei Protas — Connor McMichael — Tom Wilson
Sonny Milano — Hendrix Lapierre — Ryan Leonard
Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Justin Sourdif
Martin Fehervary — John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun — Matt Roy
Rasmus Sandin — Trevor van Riemsdyk
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Declan Chisholm, Spencer Smallman
Injured: Ethen Frank (upper body), Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)
Status report
Sandin will play after missing five games because of an upper-body injury. … Frank skated in a regular jersey at the morning skate Wednesday but the forward will miss his third straight game.
