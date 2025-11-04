NHL Morning Recap – November 4, 2025

Welcome to the NHL Morning Recap.

PENGUINS 3 at MAPLE LEAFS 4

Penguins Goal Summary:

P1 13:08 – Erik Karlsson (1) from Sidney Crosby (8), Philip Tomasino (1)

P1 17:56 – Ben Kindel (4) from Ryan Shea (6), Ville Koivunen (1)

P2 11:50 – Kindel (5) PP from Evgeni Malkin (16), Bryan Rust (7)

Maple Leafs Goal Summary:

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews celebrates with forward William Nylander and defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson after scoring the winning goal against the New York Rangers in overtime (Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images)

P3 3:31 – Auston Matthews (7) from Jake McCabe (4), William Nylander (13)

P3 4:47 – Nylander (4) from Matthew Knies (12), Morgan Rielly (6)

P3 6:55 – Nylander (5) from Oliver Ekman-Larsson (7), Matthews (4)

P3 13:43 – Bobby McMann (3) from Nicholas Robertson (4), Rielly (7)

OILERS 2 at BLUES 3

Oilers Goal Summary:

P1 18:38 – Jack Roslovic (3) PP from Connor McDavid (15), Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (9)

P2 2:27 – Andrew Mangiapane (4) from Nugent-Hopkins (10), McDavid (16)

Blues Goal Summary:

P2 16:08 – Dalibor Dvorsky (1) PP from Justin Faulk (4), Robert Thomas (6)

P2 18:38 – Thomas (2) from Philip Broberg (4), Jimmy Snuggerud (4)

P3 18:37 – Pius Suter (5) from Colton Parayko (6), Brayden Schenn (4)

CANUCKS 5 at PREDATORS 4 – OT

Canucks Goal Summary:

P1 14:45 – Evander Kane (1) PP from Filip Hronek (7), Arshdeep Bains (3)

P2 12:57 – Jake DeBrusk (3) PP from Brock Boeser (3), Elias Pettersson (6)

P2 15:05 – Boeser (5) from Tom Willander (1), Elias Pettersson (2)

P3 3:02 – Kane (2) from Linus Karlsson (3), Marcus Pettersson (3)

OT 4:58 – Boeser (6) from Pettersson (7)

Predators Goal Summary:

P1 6:47 – Filip Forsberg (6) from Brady Skjei (4), Luke Evangelista (6)

P2 18:45 – Erik Haula (3) PP from Forsberg (5), Evangelista (7)

P3 11:52 – Michael Bunting (4) from Spencer Stastney (5), Fedor Svechkov (1)

P3 16:37 – Nick Blankenburg (1) PP from Matthew Wood (3), Bunting (5)

BLACKHAWKS 1 at KRAKEN 3

Blackhawks Goal Summary:

P3 11:33 – Andre Burakovsky (5) from Connor Bedard (10)

Kraken Goal Summary:

P2 2:57 – Jamie Oleksiak (2) Unassisted

P2 7:36 – Matty Beniers (2) PP from Jordan Eberle (5), Eeli Tolvanen (4)

P3 16:05 – Eberle (5) from Beniers (6)