Connor McDavid Scores His 1,100th Career Point Against Blues

Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid has reached yet another great milestone. Tonight, against the St. Louis Blues, McDavid scored his 1,100th career-point.

Related: Maple Leafs’ 3rd Period Comeback Leads Them Past the Penguins 4-3

He now becomes just the fourth fastest player in NHL to reach the 1,100 point mark in just his 726th career-game. McDavid trails only Wayne Gretzky (464 GP), Mario Lemieux (550 GP) and Mike Bossy (725 GP) for who reached 1,100 in few games. He is also the 69th player in league history to reach the point total in their playing career.

Milestone Night for McDavid

His 1,100 point came on a beautiful pass from McDavid to Jack Roslovic, who buried it. It was a typical McDavid style point to help him reach the milestone. He would then go on to record his 1,101 career point on an assist on Andrew Mangipane’s goal later in the game.

Jun 6, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) reacts against the Florida Panthers during the first period in game two of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Walter Tychnowicz-Imagn Images

Despite being criticized about his lack of goal scoring this season. At times, he has shown that he can still dominate a game. He has had nights where his fingerprints are all over it and tonight is no different with his two assets, on a milestone night for the Oilers’ captain.

McDavid now has three goals and 16 assists for 19 points on the season. In his career, he has scored 364 goals and 736 assists for 1,101 points in 726 games.