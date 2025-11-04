Suter Scores Game-Winning Goal in Blues’ 3-2 Victory Over the Oilers

The St. Louis Blues won 3-2 over the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night (Nov. 3). This was the first time the Oilers and Blues have played each other this season as part of a three-game season series. Last season, the Oilers swept the season series over the Blues. The Oilers came into this game off a 3-2 overtime win over the Chicago Blackhawks, while the Blues looked to snap a seven-game losing streak. The starting goaltenders for this matchup were Calvin Pickard for the Oilers and Jordan Binnington for the Blues. Let’s jump right into the recap for this game.

First Period

The opening period was quiet for the most part. However, it took a big turn with less than two minutes left in the period. Oskar Sundqvist took a holding penalty, which gave the Oilers a big power-play opportunity. Eight seconds into the power play, Connor McDavid sneaked a pass through the Blues’ defense to forward Jack Roslovic for a snap shot goal past Binnington to make it 1-0 Oilers. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins was credited with the secondary assist on the play.

For the remainder of the period, there were no more goals, and the shot total was 9-8 for the Blues.

Second Period

Onto the second period, there was a lot to unpack here. At the time stamp of 17:33, the Oilers got a rush chance as McDavid passed the puck to Nugent-Hopkins, who one-time passed it to Andrew Mangiapane for the goal to make it 2-0.

Despite the Oilers taking the lead, the Blues received a power play as McDavid took a two-minute tripping penalty with about four minutes left. At a time stamp of 16:08, while on the power play, in the offensive zone, Justin Faulk passed the puck from the blue line slot to Dalibor Dvorsky, who finished it with a slap shot goal, giving the Blues their first goal of the game, which made it 2-1.

Dalibor Dvorsky, St. Louis Blues (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

The Blues did not stop there and went for the complete comeback. At 18:38, Jimmy Snuggerud passed to Philip Broberg as he one-timed the shot and generated a rebound for Robert Thomas, who scored, and the game was tied 2-2 before the end of the period. Final shots for the second period were 11-9 Oilers.

Third Period

In the third period, it stayed tight for most of the period, and it looked like the game was going to overtime. With 1:23 left in the period, Pius Suter came in the clutch and cashed a rebound past Pickard on a shot from Colton Parayko to get the game-winning goal, resulting in a final score of 3-2. Final shots for the period were 7-4 Oilers.

This victory snaps the Blues’ seven-game losing streak. The Oilers will look to bounce back from this loss in their next game against the Dallas Stars on Tuesday (Nov. 4). The second game of this three-game series between the Oilers and the Blues will be on Jan. 18 in Edmonton.