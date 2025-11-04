Rangers’ Fox & Gavrikov Pairing Off to Strong Start

The New York Rangers struggled defensively last season, and they never found a reliable defense partner to play alongside Adam Fox on their top pair. This offseason, they traded K’Andre Miller to the Carolina Hurricanes and signed Vladislav Gavrikov to a seven-year, $49 million contract.

This season, the Rangers have looked much better defensively as Fox and Gavrikov have both played very well together on the team’s top defense pair.

The Play of Fox and Gavrikov

When the Rangers signed Gavrikov, the hope was that he would help them improve defensively, and so far, he has done just that. He is not known for his offense but is rarely caught out of position, and he has made strong defensive plays against the top scorers on opposing teams. He also has a long reach, which he has used to get into shooting and passing lanes. He already has 21 blocked shots in 13 games.

Fox is also playing very well, as he has produced offensively despite matching up with opponents’ top forwards. He has made clean passes out of the defensive zone to start the rush and cross-ice passes to set up his teammates in the offensive zone. He has three goals and eight assists in 13 games.

Adam Fox, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Fox has played well defensively at even strength, and the Rangers are using him on the penalty kill less often than they did last season. Gavrikov has been very effective on the penalty kill, and the unit as a whole has been strong, killing 84.8 percent of their penalties this season.

After struggling to find a go-to defense pair last season, the Rangers have a very reliable top pair this season. When Fox and Gavrikov are on the ice, they spend more time in the offensive zone than the defensive zone, but they have also come through defensively together late in close games. Though this is their first season playing together, they have quickly formed chemistry.

Fox has looked very comfortable joining the rush and creating offense at even strength this season. Last season, he played with a few partners who were usually third-pair defensemen, and their struggles on the first pair made it tougher for him to be aggressive offensively.

The Rangers Are Playing Better Defensively

After having far too many defensive breakdowns last season, the Rangers have played with better structure this season. In addition to the strong play of their top pair, Will Borgen has continued to provide strong defensive play after he was a bright spot last season, and Carson Soucy and Braden Schneider have also played well early this season. They have used a lot of veteran forwards who are not big scorers, but have contributed defensively, as has rookie forward Noah Laba.

Head coach Mike Sullivan has used a zone defense, while Peter Laviolette used a man-to-man system last season. They have used a 1-2-2 forechecking system this season after using a 1-3-1 system last season. While it’s still early, the Rangers have been able to establish the forecheck more consistently than they did last season, and they have also allowed fewer odd-man rushes and chances from the slot.

The Rangers have one of the best goalies in the NHL in Igor Shesterkin, and Jonathan Quick is a very good backup. Last season, they repeatedly gave up high-danger chances and did not give their goalies enough help. This season, while they have struggled to score, they have played much better defensively and helped their goalies out. They have won three consecutive games, and in their 3-2 overtime win over the Seattle Kraken on Nov. 1, they allowed just 13 shots on goal.

The Rangers Need Fox & Gavrikov to Continue Stepping Up

Though the Rangers’ 6-5-2 record may not show dramatic improvement from last season, they are playing much better defensively, and their top defense pair of Fox and Gavrikov is leading the way. After struggling to find the right defense partner for Fox last season, Gavrikov has done an excellent job early this season. New York needs them to continue playing at a high level, as they look to continue their winning streak and move up in the standings.