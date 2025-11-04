3 Takeaways From the Penguins’ 4-3 Loss to the Maple Leafs

The Pittsburgh Penguins traveled to Toronto to take on the Maple Leafs on Nov. 3, looking to bounce back from their 5-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Nov. 1. After a strong first two periods, the Penguins looked like they were on track to do just that, but a third-period collapse ended in their second straight loss and a three-goal blown lead. A few things stood out in the Penguins’ 4-3 loss, both good and bad.

A Third Period to Forget

After playing one of their best two periods of any game this season, the Penguins kept the Maple Leafs’ offense in check, allowing only eight shots on Tristan Jarry and limiting high-danger chances en route to a 3-0 lead going into the final 20 minutes. But the Penguins came out in the third period and looked like a completely different team. They could not handle the forecheck and pressure from the Maple Leafs, and Jarry struggled in the net, which, mixed together, was a recipe for disaster. The firepower that the Maple Leafs have on their roster took advantage of the turnovers and poor defensive play by the Penguins in the third period and scored three times in just over a three-minute span to tie the game up. By that point, the momentum had completely shifted in the Maple Leafs’ favor.

The Penguins’ third-period collapse was a gut punch after the way they played in the opening two periods. Not coming away with at least a single point in a game where they were the better team for the majority of the game could serve as a turning point for the season early on. It can either help wake the team up and help them realize a full 60-minute performance is needed, or it could turn into a downward spiral.

Kindel Continues to Show He’s Here to Stay

After being taken in the first round of the 2025 Draft, Benjamin Kindel surprised many by making the opening night roster this season. What ended up being even more of a surprise is that he has seen his nine-game mark come and go and is still on the roster, meaning that the clock on his entry-level contract has officially started. But what has not been a surprise, as you watch him more, is why the general manager (GM) Kyle Dubas took Kindel 11th overall. His performance against the Maple Leafs may very easily have been his best in his young career.

Ben Kindel, Pittsburgh Penguins (Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images)

Not only did Kindel have his first multi-goal game of his career in the loss, but he was all over the ice. He was a non-stop pest at both ends of the ice and was one of the Penguins’ most consistent players. On the forecheck, he was relentless and created plenty of offensive chances off his efforts. When he did have the puck on his stick, he kept the Maple Leafs’ defense on their heels and guessing what he was going to do with the puck. Overall, Kindel continues to impress and show that he is more than ready to play a full season at the NHL level.

Crosby Sets the Tone for the Penguins

While Kindel had his best performance in his young career in the loss, the most seasoned Penguin continued to set the tone and lead the team as usual. Sidney Crosby’s game was stellar at both ends of the ice, and he continues to perform at an elite level at the age of 39 years old. Whether it was in the defensive end, where he made smart, quick plays to get the puck moving back down the ice, or in the offensive zone, where he put his intelligence and skill on display, the captain was at the top of his game.

With veterans like himself and the rest of the core group of players, they will surely be looking to get the locker room and team back on track and bounce back from their third-period struggles against the Maple Leafs.

Other Game Notes

The Penguins missed the presence of offseason acquisition Justin Brazeau again in the lineup as he is still out due to injury.

With his two goals, Kindel became the first Penguins teenager to do so since Olli Maatta in 2014. He also sits tied with New York Islanders defenseman Matthew Schaefer for most goals among rookies with five on the young season.

While they only scored once on three power play opportunities, the Penguins’ units looked solid against the Maple Leafs.

Penguins in Need of Big Bounce Back

After dropping two straight games and with the way they lost to the Maple Leafs, the Penguins will be tested with an early-season challenge to prove what they are really made of. They will have the chance to bounce back on Thursday (Nov. 6), when they take on long-time rival Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals.