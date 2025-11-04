Flames News & Rumours: Parekh, Kadri, Coleman & More

In this week’s edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumours, the organization seemingly answered what appeared to be a dilemma in the immediate future of Zayne Parekh. In other news, Nazem Kadri’s name continues to be discussed in plenty of trade speculation. Meanwhile, Blake Coleman is also hearing his name in some trade chatter. Last, but not least, prospect Henry Mews will miss the remainder of the 2025-26 season due to injury.

Parekh Plays Tenth Game of Season

This past week, the Flames made the decision to healthy scratch Zayne Parekh versus the Ottawa Senators and Nashville Predators. That prompted plenty of speculation that the 19-year-old may be headed back to the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), as he had only played nine games this season. Once a player suits up in 10 or more games, the first year of their entry-level deal is automatically burned.

The Flames proved, however, that they have no intention of sending Parekh back to junior. Instead, they had the right-shot blueliner back in the lineup on Sunday versus the Philadelphia Flyers, where he had just under 13 minutes of ice time in the 2-1 victory.

“With Zayne, there’s going to be a lot of mistakes,” general manager Craig Conroy admitted in conversation with Sportsnet’s Eric Francis. “He’s gonna give up two-on-ones. He’s gonna turn pucks over for breakaways. But junior is not the place for him.”

Parekh seemingly had nothing left to prove at the OHL level, having recorded back-to-back 33-goal campaigns, while also registering 74 helpers in just 61 games with the Saginaw Spirit. As Conroy alluded, there will be growing pains, but having him in the NHL is the right decision when it comes to his development.

Kadri Closing in on Game 1,000

When the Flames take the ice on Wednesday versus the Columbus Blue Jackets, there will be a pregame ceremony for Nazem Kadri. The 35-year-old, who is in his fourth season as a Flame, will be playing in the 1,000th game of his outstanding career.

Calgary Flames center Nazem Kadri (Sergei Belski-Imagn Images)

This, of course, could result in even more trade chatter when it comes to Kadri. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman has mentioned that the organization didn’t want to trade him before hitting this major milestone. Once Wednesday passes, though, the Flames may be willing to talk to teams should they receive offers they deem reasonable.

Coleman’s Name Being Discussed in Trade Speculation

Should the Flames’ struggles continue for much longer, it wouldn’t be surprising to see them have conversations with other teams when it comes to moving veteran players out. One of those players who fits the bill is Blake Coleman, and to no surprise, the two-time Stanley Cup champion is being mentioned as a trade target to monitor going forward.

“Another year on his contract, very palatable cap hit for what he produces, has a ring… This is going to be a guy that I think a lot of contenders are going to look at to target,” David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period said earlier this week.

Coleman, 33, is off to a relatively strong start this season having scored five goals through 14 games. The veteran winger, who exploded for a career-high 30 goals in 2023-24, has this season and one additional on his current contract which carries a $4.9 million cap hit.

Mews Out for Season

The Flames received some tough news on Monday afternoon, as the University of Michigan confirmed that defenceman Henry Mews will miss the remainder of the 2025-26 season due to injury. The 19-year-old took a knee-on-knee hit from Notre Dame’s Sutter Muzzatti.

Mews was off to a great start with Michigan, registering nine assists through his first 10 games. It marked the first college season of his career, as he had spent the three prior playing in the OHL, split between the Ottawa 67’s and Sudbury Wolves.

Looking Ahead for the Flames

After wrapping up a four-game road trip over the weekend, the Flames will return home this week. Their first game will come on Wednesday night versus Sean Monahan and the Columbus Blue Jackets, before a Friday night clash versus the Chicago Blackhawks. They’ll then head back out on the road to take on the Minnesota Wild on Sunday evening.