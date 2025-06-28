Penguins Draft Benjamin Kindel 11th Overall

With the 11th pick of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, the Pittsburgh Penguins have selected Benjamin Kindel from the Calgary Hitmen of the Western Hockey League (WHL)

About Benjamin Kindel

Benjamin Kindel is another highly skilled two-way center in this draft class. Known for his exceptional skating and passing abilities, he is always one of his team’s hardest-working players, shift in and shift out. He also has a high hockey IQ that helps him get to high-danger scoring areas in the offensive zone and eliminate threats in own end. He is not afraid to go into the dirty areas on the ice either, and is always willing to backcheck and help his team in every situation, whether that is power play, penalty kill or even strength.

Kindel was a standout for the Calgary Hitmen this season, notching a career-high 35 goals and 99 points in 65 games, a massive increase from his previous season when he had only 15 goals and 60 points in 68 games. He also made hay in his first appearance in the WHL Playoffs, scoring eight goals and 15 points, showcasing his ability to step up his game at the most important time of the year. In addition to that, he made Team Canada’s roster for the 2025 U18 World Championship, where he had seven points in five games, including two assists in the gold medal game in Canada’s 7-0 win over Sweden.

THW Prospect Profile Excerpt

“In Kindel’s case, there’s clearly some talent. He’s an excellent creator, evidenced by the fact that he’s one of the top assist-generators in the WHL. He’s frequently putting his Calgary linemates in positions to score, whether that be off the rush or inside the offensive zone. Kindel is surrounded by some great players, no doubt, but he’s helping to activate them. His smooth skating complements his playmaking, especially at 5-on-5.

“In addition to his offensive upside, Kindel is willing to backcheck and help out in his own zone. He may be small, but he engages in board battles (and isn’t half bad at them, either). He plays at even strength, the power play, and the penalty kill for his awareness in all facets of the game.

Benjamin Kindel, Calgary Hitmen (Photo credit: Rick Elvin)

“Kindel’s awareness is a point worth expanding on. When he doesn’t have the puck, he’s able to get to the high-danger areas. He’s a constant threat on offense in that way. Coupling that with defensive responsibility, Kindel’s got some smarts to his game.

“While listed as a center on his WHL player page, Kindel might be better suited as a winger at the professional level. However, the possibility of being a center shouldn’t be entirely overlooked. He’s won 54.25% of his draws this season.”

How This Affects the Penguins’ Plans

The Penguins need to start planning for a future after Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, and Kindel now leads the way in that regard. He’s one of the top centers in this draft and could become a top-line center (or at the very least a top-six) for the Penguins. Their prospect pool isn’t the strongest, and Kindel is the start of what Dubas is building beyond the two long-time superstars.

