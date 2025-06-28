Anaheim Ducks Draft Roger McQueen 10th Overall

With the 10th pick of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, the Anaheim Ducks have selected Roger McQueen from the Brandon Wheat Kings of the Western Hockey League (WHL)

About Roger McQueen

This may be the most high-risk pick of the 2025 class, but the reward is evident. Roger McQueen’s draft year, in which he recorded 20 points in 17 games, was defined by a severe back injury. Leading up to the NHL Scouting Combine, he clarified to NHL.com that this issue stemmed back to August 2023. This means he played in the 2023–24 season with back problems, yet still established himself as a top prospect. McQueen at 100% is something we have yet to see in recent seasons—his upside is through the roof.

At 6-foot-5 and 198 pounds, McQueen’s size complements his skill. He’s uniquely capable in transition for such a massive player, adding elite hands and puck protection. He was seen as a first-overall talent in this class by some earlier in the year—his gifts made those opinions valid. His 1.18 point-per-game clip this season falls well below that kind of praise, but the tools are there. McQueen isn’t necessarily boom or bust, but there is some uncertainty due to losing so much time.

THW Profile Excerpt

“Roger McQueen is a big, highly-skilled centre who can dominate games with quick puck movement and great positioning. His best attribute is his puck movement. Despite standing 6-foot-5, he can weave in and out of traffic, keeping the puck tight to his body and never losing control. Not many big players can thrive in tight, but McQueen defies the stereotype and does his best work under pressure. He’s even better when he’s right in front of the net, using deceptive movements to set the goalie off balance and find the perfect place to put the puck.

Roger McQueen, Brandon Wheat Kings (Photo Credit: Brandon Wheat Kings)

“Away from the puck, McQueen is a solid contributor. He’s an excellent net-front presence, positions his body to block a lot of the goalies’ vision, and can quickly react to chip in rebounds and deflections. He is always looking for ways to try and score, and given his size and strength, he’s not easy to move once he sets up shop just outside the blue paint. His physicality isn’t what you’d expect from a big player, but he’s not afraid to use his size to lay a big hit or force a turnover by getting in the way. He does need to use his strength more frequently, but it has developed significantly since last season.

“McQueen’s skating is also solid for a big player. He has a big, powerful stride that can get him where he needs to be quickly. There are better skaters in the draft class who can use their stride more efficiently, but he doesn’t have any major problems on his skates, gets good power from his takeoff and edges, and knows how to use his size and strength advantage to generate plenty of speed.”

How This Affects the Ducks’ Plans

The Ducks are swinging for upside with this pick. With a center core of Leo Carlsson, Mason McTavish, and now McQueen, they’re one of the deepest teams at the position for the long term. Adding even more size to that group makes Anaheim all the more dynamic down the middle.

McQueen can be a long-term top-six center for Anaheim. He can be the driver of whichever line he’s on. The Ducks can now focus on adding more wingers, either through the draft or ones who are already established, as they exit their rebuild and eye playoff contention.