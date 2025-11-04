3 Different Goal Scorers Lead Kraken to 3-1 Victory Over Blackhawks

On Monday, Nov. 3, the Seattle Kraken hosted the Chicago Blackhawks for their first matchup of the season. Both teams ended their last games with an overtime loss, so one of them would end the losing streak here. In the end, it was the Kraken who came away with a 3-1 victory over the Blackhawks.

Game Recap

In the first period, Kaapo Kakko took a seat for a high-stick on Connor Bedard, but Chicago could not capitalize on their one power-play opportunity of the period. Both teams took ten shots each, but none hit their target in the net.

At 2:57, Chicago tried to clear the puck out of the Kraken’s offensive zone. Colton Dach tried to catch a pass but missed. Jamie Oleksiak skated up from the blue line and picked up the loose puck. He took a shot which flew through traffic to score the first goal of the night for Seattle.

Seattle Kraken surround defenseman Jamie Oleksiak celebrates with the bench after scoring against the Chicago Blackhawks (Kevin Ng-Imagn Images)

At 7:28, Ryan Donato took a seat for tripping Mason Marchment. Chandler Stephenson won the immediate faceoff, and the puck found Vince Dunn at the blue line. He passed it to Eeli Tolvanen to his right, who passed it up to Jordan Eberle who was next to the net. He sent a drop pass down to Matty Beniers. He took a shot, which flew past Arvid Soderblom’s shoulder to give Seattle a two-goal lead.

Halfway into the third period, Bedard stole the puck in the Kraken’s offensive zone. He made a breakaway with Andre Burakovsky on his wing. While two Kraken players tried to defend Bedard, he passed it to Burakovsky. With an open chance at the net, he took a shot and scored on Joey Daccord.

With four minutes remaining, Beniers knocked the puck away from Bedard in the neutral zone. Although Beniers took a tumble on the ice, Eberle was quick enough to pick up the loose puck. He skated up to the net and increased the Kraken’s lead to two goals once more.

Next Up

Both teams will be back in action on Wednesday, Nov. 5. The Kraken will close out their homestand when they host the San Jose Sharks. The Blackhawks will continue their road trip where they will take on the Vancouver Canucks.

The two teams will play again later this month, when the Kraken travel to the United Center on Nov. 20.