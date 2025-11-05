NHL Rumors: Dubois Out, Panarin’s Standoff, Leafs’ Target & Stecher Trade

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Washington Capitals will be looking for a Pierre-Luc Dubois replacement. How will they address his absence? Meanwhile, has Artemi Panarin drawn a line in the sand with the New York Rangers? Are the Toronto Maple Leafs looking for a specific type of winger on the trade market? Finally, what is the latest on trade discussions involving Troy Stecher of the Edmonton Oilers?

Capitals Face Dilemma Following Dubois Injury

The Washington Capitals face a tricky situation with center Pierre-Luc Dubois sidelined, though he is not out for the season. According to TSN’s Darren Dreger, the team may explore the trade market, but they can’t just add unlimited salary or give away their future assets for a quick fix.

Until they can determine the best course of action and find a suitable replacement externally, Connor McMichael is expected to get a look as the second-line center.

Options on the trade market are limited, with several teams now looking for the same thing, and most available centers are either costly or not yet available. Nazem Kadri and Pavel Zacha are the two names most often talked about. According to Nick Kypreos, Flames general manager Craig Conroy has made it known that he’s “open for business.”

Panarin Won’t Take Salary Cut

Kypreos is also reporting that Artem Panarin has made it clear he won’t accept a pay cut from his current $11.642 million salary to stay with the New York Rangers. Since the Rangers “don’t want him at that same rate again,” contract talks are effectively done.

Kypreos believes that the Carolina Hurricanes and Minnesota Wild have both either reached out or will about Panarin’s availability.

Maple Leafs Want a Scoring Winger

The Maple Leafs would ideally like to add a scoring winger, reports Kypreos. He notes that the issue is that they don’t have as many assets to trade.

If the Leafs are serious, they’ll have to eventually consider trading Easton Cowan to get a clear upgrade, which is a non-starter for now. If they ultimately decide not to go that route, Ben Danford is another prospect who could dangled in discussions.

Latest on Troy Stecher Trade Talk

In regards to the Troy Stecher trade rumors from this past week, Elliotte Friedman offered a quick update, saying, “I think with Stecher it was more along the lines, he’s not playing very much, and he’d like to get going…”

Troy Stecher, Edmonton Oilers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Oilers are aware that they need to make some roster decisions and Stecher has been a good soldier, playing his role well and doing what’s been asked. The Oilers are working on a trade and presumably talking to several teams, trying to get the best return for a player that they want to do right by but doesn’t have the greatest trade value.

Frank Seravalli reported that he believes the Oilers might consider trading Ty Emberson, who would have value for teams looking for an upgrade. The belief in Edmonton is that there is no appetite to move Emberson.

As for rumors that the Oilers are open to trading Stuart Skinner, that’s not entirely accurate. TSN’s Ryan Rishaug did note that the Oilers would pull a trigger if there was an upgrade available, but he also said that he doesn’t see that trade as out there right now. The Oilers will not move Skinner unless they know what they’re getting back is clearly better and they can make it work on their salary cap. As a result, they are not currently open to moving the goaltender. There is absolutely nothing imminent preculating in that regard.