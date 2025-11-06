Alex Ovechkin Scores 900th Career Goal vs. the Blues

Alex Ovechkin has hit yet another career milestone tonight, scoring his 900th career goal against the St. Louis Blues.

With every goal he scores, he keeps pushing the limits of what seemed untouchable. It was only six months ago that he broke Wayne Gretzky’s all-time record of 894, and he hasn’t slowed down since.

Ovechkin’s 900 Goals Will Be Hard to Beat

When Gretzky first set the all-time goals record, most people figured it would never be broken, including Ovechkin himself. But he proved otherwise. It took him 20 seasons, but he did it, and now in his 21st year, he’s still scoring at an incredible rate. At this point, he’s showing no signs of slowing down. Once he finally decides to hang them up, which could come as soon as the end of this season, the record will once again look nearly impossible to break.

Washington Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin (Geoff Burke-Imagn Images)

Over his 21 NHL seasons, Ovechkin has now scored 900 goals in 1503 games. His career-high came back in 2007-08 when he buried 65. He’s scored 40 or more goals 14 times and has never had a season with fewer than 20 all with the Washington Capitals. He’s long been considered the greatest goal scorer of all time, and nights like this just keep reminding everyone why.