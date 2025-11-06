Maple Leafs’ Strong Third Period Secures 5-3 Win Over Mammoth

The Toronto Maple Leafs were back in action tonight against the Utah Mammoth. They came into this one riding a two-game win streak and looking to make it three in a row. As for the Mammoth, they’ve been one of the league’s hottest teams so far with a 9-4 record and an eight-game winning streak already under their belt.

This matchup felt like a real test for Toronto, who are still trying to shake off a slow start to the 2025-26 season. Utah, on the other hand, just keeps finding ways to win and wanted to keep that rolling.

Now, on to the recap for tonight’s game.

Game Recap

1st Period:

The first period had a similar feel to the one against the Pittsburgh Penguins earlier in the week. It was quick, there were chances both ways, but it was the Mammoth who struck first on a goal from Michael Carcone. Utah’s speed and skill were on full display early. They won races to loose pucks, pressured hard on the forecheck, and threw everything they could on net.

Related: Maple Leafs Game Day Preview: Battling the Mammoth on Home Ice

Toronto, though, played a cleaner defensive game than they have in recent outings. That’s something they can build off, even if they went into the intermission down 1-0.

2nd Period:

The second carried a lot of the same tempo. The Maple Leafs have struggled in the middle frame this season, and it’s something teams like Utah have tried to exploit. But for the first ten minutes, Toronto held their ground and looked more composed than usual. That effort paid off when William Nylander jumped on a loose puck in front and tied the game. Not long after, Auston Matthews ripped home a one-timer from the left circle to give Toronto a 2-1 lead. It was the kind of goal that seemed to wake up both benches, and the game opened up from there.

William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrates his goal against the Florida Panthers during the first period of Game One of the Second Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

Utah responded with more rush chances and drew a power play with about nine minutes left in the period. They created looks but couldn’t convert. Just as that penalty expired, they went right back to the man advantage but came up empty again. Moments later, though, Mikhail Sergachev found the back of the net to tie it at two. The period closed with the score still 2-2, though Jack McBain took a reckless penalty at the buzzer that put the Maple Leafs on the power play to start the third.

3rd Period:

The third period started with the Maple Leafs on the PP, but the Mammoth did a great job killing it off, keeping the game tied. After that, the first half of the third had a lot of back and forth chances until John Tavares found the back of the net, on the night that honoured him for his 500th career goal. His goal put Toronto ahead 3-2, with just 11 minutes remaining.

Related: Maple Leafs Send Easton Cowan to AHL, Activate Scott Laughton From IR

The Maple Leafs extended their lead to 4-2 after former Mammoth forward Mattias Maccelli scored his first of the season. With 3:55 left in the period, the Mammoth pulled their goalie to give them a man-advantage in attempt to try it. Unfortunately, it didn’t last long, as Matthew Knies scored on the empty net to extend the lead to 5-3. With just a minute left in the game, Dylan Guenther broke in alone and beat Antony Stolarz to cut the lead to. 5-3. So again, with just 45 seconds left, the Mammoth pulled their goal for the second time, but they ran out of time and the Maple Leafs won the game 5-3.