Projected Lineups for Sharks vs Kraken – 11/5/25

The San Jose Sharks take on the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SHARKS (4-6-3) at KRAKEN (6-2-4)

10 p.m. ET; KHN, KING 5, KONG, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

Tyler Toffoli — Macklin Celebrini — Will Smith

Philipp Kurashev — Alexander Wennberg — Adam Gaudette

Jeff Skinner — Michael Misa — Ethan Cardwell

Barclay Goodrow — Ty Dellandrea — Collin Graf

Dmitry Orlov — Timothy Liljegren

Mario Ferraro — John Klingberg

Sam Dickinson — Shakir Mukhamadullin

Yaroslav Askarov

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Vincent Iorio

Injured: William Eklund (lower body), Nick Leddy (upper body), Ryan Reaves (lower body)

Status report

Misa will be a game-time decision after he left the morning skate early with an undisclosed injury.

Latest for THW:

Kraken projected lineup

Eeli Tolvanen — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz — Chandler Stephenson — Kaapo Kakko

Mason Marchment — Shane Wright — Ryan Winterton

Tye Kartye — Berkly Catton — Jani Nyman

Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson

Ryan Lindgren — Brandon Montour

Josh Mahura — Jamie Oleksiak

Joey Daccord

Matt Murray

Scratched: Philipp Grubauer, Cale Fleury, Ben Meyers

Injured: Ryker Evans (upper body), Frederick Gaudreau (upper body), Jared McCann (lower body)

Status report

McCann, a forward, did not participate in the Kraken’s morning skate and will miss his eighth straight game. … Gaudette will return after missing four games with an upper-body injury.

Latest for THW: