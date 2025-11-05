Projected Lineups for Sharks vs Kraken – 11/5/25

The San Jose Sharks take on the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
SHARKS (4-6-3) at KRAKEN (6-2-4)
10 p.m. ET; KHN, KING 5, KONG, NBCSCA
Sharks projected lineup
Tyler Toffoli — Macklin Celebrini — Will Smith
Philipp Kurashev — Alexander Wennberg — Adam Gaudette
Jeff Skinner — Michael Misa — Ethan Cardwell
Barclay Goodrow — Ty Dellandrea — Collin Graf
Dmitry Orlov — Timothy Liljegren
Mario Ferraro — John Klingberg
Sam Dickinson — Shakir Mukhamadullin
Yaroslav Askarov
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Vincent Iorio
Injured: William Eklund (lower body), Nick Leddy (upper body), Ryan Reaves (lower body)
Status report
Misa will be a game-time decision after he left the morning skate early with an undisclosed injury.
Latest for THW:
- Sharks’ Philipp Kurashev Showing Team’s Ability to Revitalize Careers
- Former Shark Klim Kostin Signs in the KHL
- NHL Morning Recap – November 3, 2025
Kraken projected lineup
Eeli Tolvanen — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle
Jaden Schwartz — Chandler Stephenson — Kaapo Kakko
Mason Marchment — Shane Wright — Ryan Winterton
Tye Kartye — Berkly Catton — Jani Nyman
Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson
Ryan Lindgren — Brandon Montour
Josh Mahura — Jamie Oleksiak
Joey Daccord
Matt Murray
Scratched: Philipp Grubauer, Cale Fleury, Ben Meyers
Injured: Ryker Evans (upper body), Frederick Gaudreau (upper body), Jared McCann (lower body)
Status report
McCann, a forward, did not participate in the Kraken’s morning skate and will miss his eighth straight game. … Gaudette will return after missing four games with an upper-body injury.
Latest for THW:
- Kraken Gameday Preview: Hosting the Sharks to End the Homestand
- 3 Takeaways From the Kraken’s 3-1 Victory Over the Blackhawks
- NHL Morning Recap – November 4, 2025