Projected Lineups for Blue Jackets vs Flames – 11/5/25

The Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

9:30 p.m. ET; SN1, SNW, FDSNOH

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov — Sean Monahan — Kirill Marchenko

Boone Jenner — Adam Fantilli — Miles Wood

Cole Sillinger — Charlie Coyle — Mathieu Olivier

Zach Aston-Reese — Isac Lundestrom — Kent Johnson

Zach Werenski — Dante Fabbro

Ivan Provorov — Damon Severson

Dysin Mayo — Jake Christiansen

Jet Greaves

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: Yegor Chinakhov

Injured: Erik Gudbranson (hip), Denton Mateychuk (undisclosed)

Status report

Mayo will play an NHL game for the first time since the 2022-23 season (Arizona Coyotes) after being recalled from Cleveland of the American Hockey League on Oct. 30. … Blue Jackets coach Dean Evason said Mateychuk, a defenseman, was “banged up” after the their 3-2 loss at New York Islanders on Sunday; Mateychuk and Gudbranson, a defenseman, are traveling with the team but won’t play.

Flames projected lineup

Connor Zary — Nazem Kadri — Joel Farabee

Jonathan Huberdeau — Morgan Frost — Matt Coronato

Samuel Honzek — Mikael Backlund — Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg — Yegor Sharangovich — Adam Klapka

Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson

Joel Hanley — MacKenzie Weegar

Yan Kuznetsov — Brayden Pachal

Dustin Wolf

Devin Cooley

Scratched: Justin Kirkland, Zayne Parekh, Jake Bean

Injured: Martin Pospisil (undisclosed)

Status report

Kuznetsov was recalled from Calgary of the AHL on Tuesday and will make his season debut; he will play on the third defense pair in place of Parekh, who will be a healthy scratch for the third time in four games.

