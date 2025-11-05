Projected Lineups for Blue Jackets vs Flames – 11/5/25

The Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLUE JACKETS (7-5-0) at FLAMES (3-9-2)
9:30 p.m. ET; SN1, SNW, FDSNOH
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Dmitri Voronkov — Sean Monahan — Kirill Marchenko
Boone Jenner — Adam Fantilli — Miles Wood
Cole Sillinger — Charlie Coyle — Mathieu Olivier
Zach Aston-Reese — Isac Lundestrom — Kent Johnson
Zach Werenski — Dante Fabbro
Ivan Provorov — Damon Severson
Dysin Mayo — Jake Christiansen
Jet Greaves
Elvis Merzlikins
Scratched: Yegor Chinakhov
Injured: Erik Gudbranson (hip), Denton Mateychuk (undisclosed)
Status report
Mayo will play an NHL game for the first time since the 2022-23 season (Arizona Coyotes) after being recalled from Cleveland of the American Hockey League on Oct. 30. … Blue Jackets coach Dean Evason said Mateychuk, a defenseman, was “banged up” after the their 3-2 loss at New York Islanders on Sunday; Mateychuk and Gudbranson, a defenseman, are traveling with the team but won’t play.
Flames projected lineup
Connor Zary — Nazem Kadri — Joel Farabee
Jonathan Huberdeau — Morgan Frost — Matt Coronato
Samuel Honzek — Mikael Backlund — Blake Coleman
Ryan Lomberg — Yegor Sharangovich — Adam Klapka
Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson
Joel Hanley — MacKenzie Weegar
Yan Kuznetsov — Brayden Pachal
Dustin Wolf
Devin Cooley
Scratched: Justin Kirkland, Zayne Parekh, Jake Bean
Injured: Martin Pospisil (undisclosed)
Status report
Kuznetsov was recalled from Calgary of the AHL on Tuesday and will make his season debut; he will play on the third defense pair in place of Parekh, who will be a healthy scratch for the third time in four games.
