NHL Morning Recap – November 3, 2025

Today, we will be looking the five NHL games that were played on Nov. 2, 2025. That includes Clayton Keller and the Utah Mammoth hosting the Tampa Bay Lightning in the early game. And, Macklin Celebrini and the San Jose Sharks taking on the Detroit Red Wings in the late game.

LIGHTNING 4 at MAMMOTH 2

Lightning Goal Summary:

P1 15:17 – Yanni Gourde (3) from Emil Lilleberg (1), Zemgus Girgensons (1)

P2 2:47 – Anthony Cirelli (7) from Jake Guentzel (7), Victor Hedman (9)

P3 12:06 – Guentzel (5) unassisted

P3 19:44 – Brandon Hagel (4) from Ryan McDonagh (3) – Empty Net

The Tampa Bay Lightning celebrate a goal by center Yanni Gourde (front) against the Utah Mammoth (Rob Gray-Imagn Images)

Utah Goal Summary:

P1 5:55 – Lawson Crouse (2) from Ian Cole (4)

P3 2:21 – Kailer Yamamoto (1) from Cole (5)

BLUE JACKETS 2 at ISLANDERS 3

Blue Jackets Goal Summary:

P2 15:21 – Miles Wood (4) from Adam Fantilli (4), Boone Jenner (5)

P3 12:10 – Denton Mateychuk (3) from Kirill Marchenko (7), Sean Monahan (5)

Islanders Goal Summary:

P1 5:53 – Matthew Schaefer (4) from Bo Horvat (6), Kyle Palmieri (5)

P3 18:53 – Schaefer (5) unassisted

P3 19:22 – Simon Holmstrom (4) from Anders Lee (7), Jean-Gabriel Pageau (4)

FLAMES 2 at FLYERS 1

Flames Goal Summary:

P2 2:15 – Jonathan Huberdeau (3) from Yegor Sharangovich (2), Brayden Pachal (1)

P3 7:06 – Huberdeau (4) from MacKenzie Weegar (4), Joel Hanley (2)

Flyers Goal Summary:

P3 14:20 – Travis Konecny (4) from Noah Cates (5)

DEVILS 1 at DUCKS 4

Ducks Goal Summary:

P1 4:13 – Beckett Sennecke (4) from Cutter Gauthier (5), Ryan Poehling (3)

P1 14:24 – Frank Vatrano (1) from Jackson LaCombe (4)

P2 1:54 – Gauthier (7) from Jacob Trouba (5), Sennecke (3)

P3 18:06 – Chris Kreider (6) from Leo Carlsson (11), Pavel Mintyukov (3) – Empty Net

Anaheim Ducks right wing Beckett Sennecke attempts a pass (Corinne Votaw-Imagn Images)

Devils Goal Summary:

P3 7:43 – Jack Hughes (10) from Dawson Mercer (6), Timo Meier (7)

RED WINGS 3 at SHARKS 2 – SO

Red Wings Goal Summary:

P2 18:05 – Lucas Raymond (4) from Axel Sandin Pellikka (3), Dylan Larkin (10)

P3 10:16 – Moritz Seider (1) from Simon Edvinsson (2), Alex DeBrincat (11)

Sharks Goal Summary:

P3 0:49 – Jeff Skinner (4) from Philipp Kurashev (4), Dmitry Orlov (10)

P3 16:55 – Sam Dickinson (1) from Will Smith (7), Patrick Giles (1)

Shootout Summary:

DET – James van Riemsdyk