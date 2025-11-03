Maple Leafs’ Robertson Getting Results in Top Line Audition

The Toronto Maple Leafs are trying to put behind the difficult month of October in the rear-view mirror. Mired by their struggles to start the season, they’re still struggling to find a perfect fit for Auston Matthews on the right wing.

While they have a playbook of what has worked with Easton Cowan and William Nylander, now there might be another player starting to show his worth in that spot. Nicholas Robertson is finally getting his look and opportunity with a bigger role. Even though it’s been a small sample size, he’s definitely looking to show that he can be relied on and productive in that spot.

While loading up with Nylander is the last resort, he has been dealing with an injury and hasn’t stayed with Matthews for long. Now, Robertson has been called upon to step up and he’s definitely not letting this chance go to waste.

Robertson Stepping Up at Right Time

Coming into this season, a lot of pressure was on Robertson to keep his spot in the lineup with a number of new faces that were already penned in as regulars. Robertson had some good looks, but there were times where the struggles showed with his off the puck play. He has played in 11 of the 12 games for the Maple Leafs so far, which is good that he appears to have earned his spot, but Robertson and the team would like more in terms of his effectiveness.

Nick Robertson, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

He’s running out of time to elevate his game and be more than just a third-line, depth player given the offensive upside he has. With injuries and movement to the forward units, Robertson is starting to see that increased role and raise his play. In his first seven games, he only had one assist to show for, which isn’t ideal. However, in his last four games, he has three goals and five points, including back-to-back multi-point games against the Columbus Blue Jackets and Philadelphia Flyers. In addition, he is starting to see more minutes with Matthews.

With the revolving door of wingers continuing, Robertson was next in line to see if it would work. He’s stepping up at the right time, especially over the last two games. Here’s a line breakdown with Robertson on the top line over the last two games at five-on-five.

Opponent TOI CF% xGF% SCF% HDCF% vs. CBJ 10:22 72.73% 81.66% 60% 80% vs. PHI 8:21 43.75% 71.09% 66.67% 100%

Despite a 6-3 loss to the Blue Jackets, the top line was impactful in generating chances and looks. In their recent 5-2 win over the Flyers, the line had two goals for, with both Matthews and Robertson scoring. As a line so far, they have an expected goals for percentage of 58.3%. If this is a sign that Robertson is finally emerging as a potential top-six winger after being a full-time NHLer for three seasons, then it’s definitely a big one and one that could help the Maple Leafs’ problem on the top line. However, his game-to-game consistency needs to show.

Robertson Can’t Let Chance Slide

All of last season and to start this one, Robertson has been given chances to try and prove himself that he can play further up the lineup on a consistent basis. He has been able to deliver and stand out in the preseason, but when the regular season rolls in, he has his ups and downs. Now that he’s slowly producing and playing within the top-six, he appears to be trending upward.

While that’s a positive sign for him and the team, Robertson can’t let this opportunity slide. They’ve been trying to find the perfect fit alongside Matthews. With Nylander being the more senior player to earn that role, head coach Craig Berube wants balance throughout his lineup. And that’s a fair assessment when it comes to his lineup. With Cowan looking good at times and now Robertson has put his name into the fold, he shouldn’t get too comfortable.

When Robertson is on his game, he’s energetic, competitive and engaged in board battles, skilled and his lethal shot is always a big part of his success on the ice. Berube was impressed with his effort on the top line and alluded that leading to his goal against the Flyers where all those aspects were evident, including some defensive plays. When he isn’t, that’s when he starts doing too much with the puck and loses track of things defensively where he’s out of position and misses assignments. However, that commitment to coming back on the backcheck and breaking up plays is noticeable now. If he’s able to put everything together and do it consistently, the top line right wing spot could be his when it’s all said and done.

Nick Robertson, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Again, it’s a very small sample, but the way that Robertson is playing right now is encouraging. He could be the missing piece on the top line as he plays with that aggressive mindset, is quick and has the offensive capabilities to match that of Matthews and even Matthew Knies. Robertson can’t fall off like he has done in the past and I’m sure he knows that too.

The production is coming around and with the depth needing to step it up, Robertson could be an integral part going forward. His play the last two games are promising, but he needs to keep it up.

