Maple Leafs Still Struggling to Find Auston Matthews a Right Winger

It’s no secret that without Mitch Marner, the Toronto Maple Leafs were going to have a hard time to try and replace his impact and production with depth. Nine games into the season and it’s very clear that hole continues to be magnified as the results aren’t there. Everyone knew it was going to be tough to fix, as Auston Matthews has already seen a revolving door of wingers where they’re trying to find the right fit.

However, head coach Craig Berube is tired of the juggling and would rather have a combination that works and not have chances go to waste every night with little to no results. Even though the season is still young, you want to form chemistry as soon as possible. There are plenty of options that Berube can work with as we have seen what has worked so far, what hasn’t or if there needs to be another option.

Cowan Has Shown Glimpses and Upside

Although he’s now on the third line after seeing time on the first line, Easton Cowan hasn’t really looked out of place, especially when playing alongside Matthews. Yes, there have been rookie mistakes and turnovers, but Cowan did look to have formed some chemistry with Matthews and even Matthew Knies. Cowan has three assists in six games and as the production is starting to come around, the results were already favourable when he was with them.

Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Easton Cowan (Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images)

When Cowan was with Matthews and Knies at five-on-five– 37 minutes together– they have an expected goals for percentage of 74.31% and a scoring chances for percentage of 65.63%. They were able to get their chances and opportunities, but the conversion and results didn’t really pop off. Cowan still provided that compete, playmaking vision and ability to hound pucks and win battles while being a nuisance to break up plays. You don’t want to put too much pressure on him, but he has been the best option so far.

While he has looked good in the bottom-six as well, if Berube needs to change things up again, he knows he can count on Cowan to bring the same play style. Even if Knies isn’t on the left wing.

Macceli & Domi Hasn’t Worked for Different Reasons

Coming into the season, it looked as if Max Domi and Matias Maccelli would be the front runners for the top right-wing spot. Though, things haven’t gone according to plan. Both players just haven’t been able to put forth consistent efforts for different reasons.

Maccelli had some big shoes to fill and asking him to be the answer on the top line was definitely a tall task. He was never going to fully replace what Marner did. He did have some bright spots but also couldn’t find the consistency needed to stay up on the top line. He showed creativity, that quick strike attack with his movement and skating while also being more engaged in battles. However, much like Cowan, the results weren’t there but Maccelli may have found a better fit on the second line as the pressure may not be as daunting.

Toronto Maple Leafs Max Domi (John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images)

Domi was a different situation as he really struggled to form any chemistry with Matthews, despite having good numbers in the past. Out of all the players to play alongside Matthews this season, he was the least effective right winger to this point. With Matthews at 5-on-5, Domi has a Corsi for percentage of 24.14% and a xG% of 8.39% and a SCF% of 6.67%. To say that Domi was ineffective is a major understatement as those aren’t the results you want to see on the top line.

Nylander is Berube’s Ultimate Move

It’s clear that Berube likes balance with his lines and stacking his best players together is a worse-case scenario move. Well, he really had no choice but to do that recently to try and get something going by putting William Nylander on Matthews’ wing.

Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander (John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images)

Nylander started a game with Matthews is always rare to see it and while this is the last resort, it did work and the Maple Leafs got results in. The top line with Nylander at 5-on-5 had a CF% of 54.55% and a SCF% of 75% in their first game of a home and home with the Buffalo Sabres. He missed the second game due to an injury, but he was flying on the ice, scored on a breakaway and really helped the top line look dangerous for the first time all season. Even when he replaced Domi against the New Jersey Devils, the results were vastly different.

Whether or not this continues, Berube can always fall back on this option. Even though he needs to push Nylander to get the most out of him, when he’s on the top line he delivers as a top winger in the league should. He’s a catalyst offensively and even if you need to stack up the top line until another option arrives, Nyalnder is a great fit.

Trade Route

It’s well known that the Maple Leafs continue their search for top-six help via the trade market. Then again, it’s easier said than done. General manager Brad Treliving is patiently waiting for the right trade partner and the right fit to come along. Then that’s when he can make his move and bolster the top line.

Even though it’s still early in the season, there are no shortage of possible fits that could be brought in to give the top line some more consistency. Although, limited assets could hinder on the acquisition that he gets. Treliving got creative with his moves last season, he needs to do the same thing again this time around.

