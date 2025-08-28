3 More Burning Questions for the Maple Leafs in 2025-26

The Toronto Maple Leafs 2024-25 season was impressive, but it once again ended in disappointment in the second round of the playoffs against the Florida Panthers. However, we learned a lot about that team and even with a number of changes to the roster, they were impressive.

With training camp rolling around, there are still plenty of questions that need to be addressed. We at The Hockey Writers have already dove into those questions as there’s a long list given the changes, but there’s also more beneath the surface. Here are three more burning questions for the 2025-26 season.

Will Added Depth Replace Marner’s Production?

The biggest question heading into training camp has to be how the Maple Leafs look to replace the impact and production lost with Mitch Marner. They added quality depth pieces, but will the offensive production translate. They still appear to be the front runner to sign Jack Roslovic which could help as he had 22 goals and finished with 39 points last season. With Matias Maccelli, Dakota Joshua and Nicholas Roy already in the fold, they’re going to have to step it up production wise.

Let’s be realistic, we’re not asking these players to be 100-point players, but if the production is spread out, it would be an ideal situation for both the new additions and the team. It’s extremely tough to replace a 102-point winger, as Maccelli (18), Joshua (14) and Roy (31) combined for 63 points and Maccelli and Joshua had down seasons. Clearly that’s not enough. However, if Maccelli, Joshua and even Roy– who had 10 points less compared to 2023-24– get back to form there could be something, as all three players combined for 130 points two seasons ago. Even if they don’t reach that combined total, anywhere between 80- 90 points is ideal.

The goal is to spread the wealth with the point production. Maccelli is a dynamic playmaker, Joshua is a power forward that can do damage in front of the net and Roy has the compete and two-way play. It’s three players into one at cheaper cap hits where they can thrive in secondary roles and could help replace the goals and assists lost with Marner. Seeing that happen will be interesting.

Can Stolarz and Woll Replicate Success?

With Ilya Samsonov, the Maple Leafs struggled to get consistent goaltending with their starter. He went 27-10-5 with a .919 save percentage in 2022-23 and while he had a 23-7-8 record, his SV% fell to .890 the following season. The Maple Leafs outscored their problems and after being put on waivers in 2024, they were struggling to find answers in goal.

Last season, the Maple Leafs signed Anthony Stolarz to a two-year deal and put their hopes for consistency into a 1A-1B situation with Joseph Woll. It seemed to work out just fine. When both were in the crease, the chances of the team winning were always great. Stolarz went 21-8-3 with a .926 SV% and a 2.14 goals against average, finishing fifth in Vezina Trophy voting. Woll went 27-14-1 with a .909 SV% and 2.73 GAA. Even their underlying numbers at five-on-five (min. 1500 minutes) were impressive as they were in the top-10 in key categories.

Category Stolarz Woll SV% .944 (1st) .922 (8th) GSAA 24.15 (3rd) 10.73 (10th) HDSV% .874 (1st) .818 (21st)

Despite Woll’s HDSV%, both were solid in net. Having a stronger and a more consistent defense also helped but they gave something the Maple Leafs needed– consistency. Before, it wasn’t there to win and stay competitive, however, that could change with Stolarz and Woll if they can replicate their play last season.

You can be sure that both are motivated for the upcoming season where both had limited experience as starters. Despite some injuries, they answered the call. This season they look to maintain that stability in goal and propel the Maple Leafs forward. Stolarz said to his goalie coach, George Bosak, that “there’s unfinished business”, so you know he’s motivated and Woll’s calm demeanour really shows when he’s on the ice. If the Maple Leafs want to have success again this season, they’ll rely on both goalies who are once again up for the challenge.

Can Easton Cowan Steal a Spot and Keep it?

All eyes are on the Maple Leafs’ top prospect after another stellar postseason where he elevated his game, adding another Ontario Hockey League Championship where he led the league with 39 points, a Memorial Cup and tournament MVP honours. Coming into camp, there isn’t any doubt that Easton Cowan is going to be eyeing for a roster spot. With a lot of additions up the middle and on the wing, he might be looking on the outside looking in. But if there’s anyone that is driven to win a spot and keep it, it’s definitely Cowan.

He definitely fits the mold of the direction the organization wants to go and playing with the London Knights helped. He’s hard-working, never gives up and still provides the skill level to be impactful in the offensive zone. He has an advantage now over someone like Nick Robertson as he’s battling to keep a spot on the team and he definitely has more upside over other veterans like Calle Jarnkrok. Given how Cowan has continued to excel in big moments and rise to the occasion, he’s definitely ready. He had an okay camp last year, but didn’t blow anybody away to earn a spot. After another season of development, he would definitely be motivated to earn one this time and keep it.

As with any rookie, expectations need to be tempered if he makes the team. He isn’t going to be a super star player, but one that’s going to be a serviceable middle-six player that can bring energy and intensity. He needs to be focussed and dialled in, play the way he has that got him to this point and listen to head coach Craig Berube as he has a similar coaching mindset to Dale Hunter. If we’re looking at production wise, a Matthew Knies- like rookie season will be ideal if he’s able to crack at least 30 points.