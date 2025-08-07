Maple Leafs’ 5 Burning Questions Heading Into 2025-26 Season

After years of playoff failures, the Toronto Maple Leafs finally made some very big decisions this offseason. Whether or not their hand was forced, they have ensured that the team will have a new identity in 2025-26.

With Auston Matthews and William Nylander still on the roster, the Maple Leafs will be competitive again this season. However, they also face many questions. Here are the five most important questions for the team in 2025-26.

Can The Maple Leafs Finally Get It Done?

Toronto hasn’t won the Cup since 1967. Their core group has struggled mightily in the postseason, and now Mitch Marner is no longer on the team. He was moved to the Vegas Golden Knights for Nicolas Roy this summer, and immediately signed an eight-year deal.

Management needed to shake up their core, but not having the 28-year-old around will affect the team’s regular-season production. However, it also gives them much more flexibility under the cap to fill other areas of need. Perhaps this move will prove to be exactly what the team needed to get over the hump.

Will Rielly Bounce Back?

Morgan Rielly struggled a ton in 2024-25. His offence dropped to just seven goals and 41 points, and he was less than stellar defensively. That is not a good sign for a player who has five years remaining on a contract with a $7.5 million cap hit.

While many have written Rielly off, he’s only 31 years old and should give us every reason to believe he can and will get back to producing this season. While he may never be a true number one defenceman, he is a solid second pairing defender at his best, and the Maple Leafs will be a much better team if he returns to form.

What Happens with Robertson?

For the second-straight summer, there is trade speculation surrounding Nick Robertson. The 23-year-old and the Maple Leafs narrowly avoided arbitration, agreeing to a one-year contract extension the day before the process was set to begin.

Nick Robertson, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Despite the contract extension, it’s still uncertain whether Robertson will be in a Maple Leafs jersey in September. His offensive game hasn’t developed the way the organization had hoped, and based on his trade request last summer, it’s easy to wonder if he’d be more than happy to get an opportunity somewhere else.

Can Tavares Keep Going?

Tavares may not have been worth his $11 million cap hit heading into this offseason, but he continues to be an excellent player, even at 34. His speed is lacking, but he’s continued to prove in each season that his hockey IQ more than makes up for his slow skates.

The question is whether Tavares can continue to be a big difference-maker moving forward. He’s coming off a 38-goal, 74-point season in 75 games. If he can come anywhere close to that production in 2025-26, the Maple Leafs will continue to be a very dangerous team to play against.

How Much Impact Will Marner’s Departure Have?

Despite the possible benefits, there is no denying that losing Marner will affect the team’s regular-season production. With all the criticism he’s received, it’s easy to forget that he’s coming off a career-high 102-point season and has finished the last seven campaigns over a point-per-game.

There are few point producers better than Marner in the NHL. On top of that, he also plays sound defence. Though many fans weren’t upset to see him go, the Maple Leafs will look very different up front without their star winger around.

Maple Leafs Will Be Competitive Once Again

Even without Marner, Toronto will be a very good team, if not a better one, in 2025-26. They have great goaltending, an underrated back end, and some of the NHL’s most talented stars up front. The questions, or perhaps doubts, surrounding them when it comes to the playoffs are well justified, but it doesn’t take away from the fact that they are a very talented and competitive team.