Winnipeg Jets’ 3 Best Contracts for 2025-26

Every NHL team needs players who provide good value for money or outplay their salaries, and the Winnipeg Jets are no exception. General manager Kevin Cheveldayoff has locked up quite few players locked up to relatively team-friendly deals and has no albatross contracts (at least compared to some other clubs) hindering him.

Here, we’ll dive into the three best contracts on the team’s books for 2025-26 as they attempt to follow up their Presidents’ Trophy-winning season with another strong one.

3: Gabriel Vilardi: 6 Years Remaining on 6-Year Deal, $7.5 Million AAV

Cheveldayoff pulled off a tidy bit of work last month in locking up Vilardi to this six-year extension. With the deal, the Jets locked up a unique talent budding star through the majority of his hoped-for prime years at a very reasonable price that’s $2.1 million below his $9.6 million market value, as per The Athletic.

Last season — his second with the Jets since being acquired from the Los Angeles Kings in June 2023 as part of the Pierre-Luc Dubois trade — the 25-year-old right winger set new career highs in goals (27), assists (34), and points (61) in 71 games and added one goal and three assists in nine playoff games. He played mainly on the first line alongside Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele and they were one of the league’s most productive lines in combining for 245 points.

The Jets have not had a player quite like Vilardi in 2.0 history, and there perhaps is not another player quite like him in the NHL. While he is not the fastest skater or a sniper, he is an extremely efficient scorer — almost all his goals come from within a few feet of the net — and has outrageous hands. While he produced 36 points at even strength, it’s on the power play where his unique and heady skillset is on display most prominently.

Gabriel Vilardi of the Winnipeg Jets celebrates after scoring a first period goal against the Dallas Stars in Game Two of the Second Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Darcy Finley/NHLI via Getty Images)

His wizardry around the net and his puck-handling ability in tight — Adam Lowry said last season Vilardi can stickhandle in a phone booth — make him a huge threat as a “facilitator” from the net-front position and his presence there was key to the team’s league-best 28.90 power-play efficiency last season. He finished with a team-high 12 power-play goals and also had 13 power-play assists.

The mid 20s through early 30s are most players’ prime years, and the Jets will hope he continues to blossom and establishes himself as a perennial point-per-game guy and first-liner through the rest of their current competitive window.

2: Josh Morrissey: 3 Years Remaining on 8-Year Deal, $6.25 Million AAV

This deal, now entering year five of eight, was decent when Morrissey inked it back in 2019 but has since become spectacular.

To have a perennial top-10 Norris Trophy finisher and elite offensive defenseman for less than seven per cent of the salary cap is something every team would kill for, and that’s exactly what the Jets have in their pact with Morrissey.

JOSH MORRISSEY, YOU ARE CLUTCH 🤭 pic.twitter.com/rnYxhGkqJe — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) April 13, 2025

The now 30 year old is the undisputed leader of the Jets’ defensive core and has comprised half of one of league’s best top pairings alongside Dylan DeMelo for a number of seasons now. The left shooter is coming off a campaign where he put up 62 points (14 goals, 48 assists) in 80 games while averaging a career-high 24:23 in ice time, and since now-retired head coach Rick Bowness encouraged him to jump up in the play and produce more offense ahead of the 2022-23 season, he has racked up 207 points (40 goals, 167 assists.)

It’s obvious from watching Morrissey play that he operates at an exceptionally high level on both sides of the puck and that he’s worth every dollar he makes and more. In addition to his ability to quickly kill a play and transition to offence, he is a tremendous skater, great puck handler, and posts above-average possession metrics. Many teams are paying many millions more for players with similar skillsets and production (such as Evan Bouchard, Adam Fox, and Mikhail Sergachev.)

1: Connor Hellebuyck: 6 Years Remaining on 7-Year Deal, $8.5 Million AAV

He’s a three-time and defending back-to-back Vezina Trophy winner, defending back-to-back William M. Jennings Trophy winner, defending Hart Trophy winner (and first goalie to snag it in a decade), but only the fifth-highest-paid goaltender in the league.

While Hellebuyck’s last three playoff performances have left much to be desired — and his penchant for wilting in the postseason is something we’ve spilled much virtual ink over here at THW — his accolades and overall body of work are more than enough to make his deal the Jets’ best. Last season, he reached a new level of dominance and played a key role in helping the Jets capture the franchise’s first Presidents’ Trophy, posting a 47-12-3 record, 2.00 goals against average, .925 save percentage, eight shutouts, and 41.6 goals saved above expected.

CONNOR HELLEBUYCK HAS WON THE HART MEMORIAL TROPHY 🏆



The first goalie in 10 years to win the regular season MVP award! pic.twitter.com/zdxkC4p2l5 — ESPN (@espn) June 12, 2025

A longtime workhorse, Hellebuyck has racked up 322 wins in 558-career starts for a 57.7 win rate and has posted a quality start 60 per cent of the time. He has stolen countless games for the team since making his NHL debut in 2015-16, especially in seasons past where the Jets’ defensive personnel and commitment were much sketchier than they are now.

Even though after the disappointing 2022-23 season it seemed like there was no chance of him signing an extension after his contract expired in 2024, he instead chose to ink a seven-year extension so he could keep chasing what matters most to him: a Stanley Cup. The fact he could have gotten much more on the open market, potentially $10-plus million per year, but instead chose to stay in Winnipeg and be a likely Jet for life is a testament to where his priorities lie.

While this deal may age badly toward the end and the final year or two may need to be bought out if Hellebuyck really drops off in his mid-to-late 30s, it’s a steal right now.

