Jets’ Hellebuyck Wins 2025 Hart Memorial Trophy

Winnipeg Jets’ goaltender Connor Hellebuyck has won the 2025 Hart Memorial Trophy awarded “to the player adjudged to be the most valuable to his team.”

It is the first time a Jet of any era has won the NHL’s most-prestigious regular-season award and is the first goalie to capture the Hart in a decade (the last to do it was the Montreal Canadiens’ Carey Price in 2015.)

Hellebuyck reached a new level of dominance this season and played a key role in helping the Jets capture the franchise’s first Presidents’ Trophy. The 31-year-old posted a 47-12-3 record, 2.00 goals against average, .925 save percentage, eight shutouts, and 41.6 goals saved above expected.

In today NHL Award ceremony, the NHL also announced him as the 2025 Vezina Trophy winner (awarded to the league’s best goalie.) He now owns one Hart, three Vezinas (2025, 2024, 2020) and two William M. Jennings Trophies (2025, 2024.)

Hellebuyck received 1,346 points and 81 first-place votes.

The fact he won an award that generally goes to the league’s top point producer is quite the feat. It takes a lot for the Professional Hockey Writers Association, who votes on the award, to deem a goalie’s overall body of work and team impact as more impactful than a forward, but they did just that in giving him the win over Leon Draisaitl (second place, 1,209 points) and Nikita Kucherov (third place, 973 points.

Draisaitl (Edmonton Oilers) and Kucherov (Tampa Bay Lightning) had outstanding seasons in their own rights. Draisaitl had 106 points (52 goals, 54 assists) for the second-straight season while Kucherov had 121 (37 goals and 84 assists).