Jets’ Connor Hellebuyck Wins 2025 Vezina Trophy

Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck has won the 2025 Vezina Trophy in a landslide, winning 31 of 32 first-place votes and capturing 158 points.

It’s the second-straight time and third time in his career the 31 year old has won the award for the NHL’s top goalie as voted on by the league’s general managers. He is the first back-to-back Vezina winner since the New Jersey Devils’ Martin Brodeur (2007 and 2008.)

Hellebuyck reached a new level of dominance this season as the Jets won their first Presidents’ Trophy in franchise history. He posted a 47-12-3 record, 2.00 goals against average, .925 save percentage, eight shutouts, 41.6 goals saved above expected, and also won his second-straight William M. Jennings Trophy.

Hellebuyck also won the prestigious 2025 Hart Memorial Trophy awarded “to the player adjudged to be the most valuable to his team.”

The Tampa Bay Lightning’s Andrei Vasilevskiy (second place, 80 points) and the Los Angeles Kings’ Darcy Kuemper (third place, 33 points) were the other Vezina nominees.