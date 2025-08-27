Oilers’ Quinn Hutson Invited to 2025 NHLPA Rookie Showcase

The National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA) released its roster for the upcoming NHLPA Rookie Showcase scheduled for Sept. 3 from the Medstar Capitals Iceplex Arena, the Washington Capitals’ practice facility in Arlington, Virginia. The showcase provides an opportunity to collect videos and pictures of players for their first official trading cards courtesy of Upper Deck, the official trading card partner of the NHL, and to be used for other promotional materials. Goaltender Olivier Rodrigue was the Edmonton Oilers’ representative in 2024, and Quinn Hutson is their representative in 2025.

The Oilers inked Hutson to a two-year entry-level contract (ELC) in April following a successful season with the Boston University Terriers of the NCAA. Boston advanced to the Frozen Four National Championship, in which they lost 6-2 to the Western Michigan Broncos. The Illinois native recorded 23 goals and 50 points in 38 games with the Terriers, his third full season in the NCAA. He registered 56 goals and 114 points in 117 games at the collegiate level.

The right-shot winger joined the Oilers immediately upon signing, thus burning a year off his deal, making him an unrestricted free agent at the end of 2025-26. He played the last two games of the Oilers’ regular season, but didn’t register a point, averaging 13:26 in his limited action. He’s expected to play this season with the Bakersfield Condors of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Hutson Joins Elite Rookies

Hutson joins a showcase that includes the 2025 first-overall pick, Matthew Schaefer, and other first-round picks recently, including Axel Sandin-Pellikka, Jimmy Snuggerud, Tij Iginla, Berkly Catton, and Beckett Sennecke to name a few. There’s a total of 20 first-round picks out of the 31 players invited to this event. The Oilers’ invitee is the third-oldest participant at 23 years old and is among two others who are also undrafted. This event will provide an opportunity to expose Hutson to extensive media coverage, interviews, and a photo shoot in Oilers gear, which is exciting.

Quinn Hutson, Boston University (Photo credit: Adam Sheehan)

However, this selection was surprising considering the elite talent attending and other prospects in the Oilers’ system. They could’ve sent 2025 third-round pick Tommy Lafreniere, or 2023 second-round pick Beau Akey. They also could’ve sent their newest top prospect, and recently acquired Isaac Howard, who also came from the NCAA, like Hutson. Or, even Matt Savoie, who’s poised to make the jump to the NHL full-time. Howard and Savoie have elite top-six potential, while Hutson’s ceiling is likely in the bottom-six.

Despite that, the club chose Hutson for this opportunity. He has a chance to play in the NHL down the road because the Oilers need cost-effective bottom-sixers with offensive instincts, and he fits that bill. He has a great shot and can hopefully contribute to an NHL lineup as a role player. While he’s not there yet, he has potential, and hopefully, a full season in the AHL will help his development. He had options coming out of college, but picked Edmonton because it’s a good fit, and this showcase will be a great learning experience for him.

