Canadiens News & Rumours: Bold Predictions, Hutson’s Future, Demidov and More

In this edition of the Montreal Canadiens News & Rumours, general manager (GM) Kent Hughes has his work cut out for him as the rebuild continues. The Canadiens’ youth are building chemistry. A member of the team makes a definitive statement about the playoffs. Kirby Dach returns to the ice and brings some hope that the roster could be healthy for the start of the 2025-26 season and much more.

Demidov Builds Chemistry

Ivan Demidov is the focus of Canadiens fans’ attention this offseason, and for good reason, he is an early favourite among Canadian sportsbooks to win the Calder Trophy in 2025-26. His being pencilled onto the team’s top power-play unit and in their top-six could explain why. What will make the biggest difference is how he integrates into the club, and there are early signs that he is already fully accepted. It was evident to New Jersey Devils prospect — and Demidov’s friend — Arseni Gritsyuk who shared his thoughts in an exclusive interview with RG.org. He described the bond he is building with the reigning Calder Trophy winner, Lane Hutson. Both youngsters have been training together regularly and spending time off the ice as well.

“They train together a lot and hang out. They’re around the same age, so they have plenty in common.” -Arseni Gritsyuk

This budding chemistry will be essential to the success of Montreal’s power play, but so will be his acceptance into the culture of the dressing room. This summer, he attended the weddings of teammates Nick Suzuki and Patrik Laine. All these points to a rookie who is not only serious about being fully prepared to compete on the ice but is also already integrated into the team’s culture.

Caandiens’ Reinbacher to Be Showcased

Every year, NHL official trading card partner Upper Deck hosts the NHLPA rookie showcase, and the 2025 event will take place in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 3 and features 32 NHL prospects. This year, the Canadiens will be represented not by Demidovbut by David Reinbacher.

Reinbacher, a steady two-way defenceman, played limited games last season due to an injury. In 2024-25, he played 10 regular season games with the American Hockey League (AHL) Laval Rocket, scoring two goals and five points. He also played in 13 AHL playoff games, recording two goals and six points in those contests. Getting the invitation to the 2025 Rookie Showcase should boost his confidence prior to training camp where he is in for a battle to earn a full time NHL role for the 2025-26 season.

Patrik Laine Makes Bold Prediction

Laine spent the summer in Montreal training for the entire offseason, something he was unable to do in 2024 due to injuries. He is in a contract year as he enters the final season of his four-year contract that pays him $8.7 million per season. He is motivated to earn his next contract, but he also seems to be motivated for team success with the Canadiens, so much so that he has made a bold and assertive statement ahead of the season. When he was asked by the French language radio station 98.5 FM sports about Montreal’s playoff hopes this year, he was direct, stating: “We won’t be in the mix, we’ll be in.”

Montreal Canadiens Patrik Laine (Eric Bolte-Imagn Images)

Laine went on to explain why he is so confident; however, his concise statement demonstrates the budding confidence the players have in their group. After a surprise playoff appearance last season, Montreal has added several skill and depth players, which adds to the excitement fans feel as training camps are soon to begin.

Dach On the Ice

Dach has missed half of the games the Canadiens have played since he arrived in Montreal. This offseason, he is recovering from a second knee surgery in two years and has now been seen on the ice skating with some of his teammates to prepare for the start of training camp next month.

Surprise!



Kirby Dach est sur la patinoire ce matin à Brosssard. Bonne nouvelle. @DLCoulisses pic.twitter.com/e7P3krd94d — Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) August 25, 2025

In 2024-25, Dach had 10 goals and 12 assists for 22 points and a team-worst minus-29 rating last season, and Montreal needs him to start the season fully healthy and ready to compete. That remains a question as Hughes spoke about hope, stating: “Our hope is that he’s ready to go, either start of the season or some point early in the fall, but we certainly have no intention of rushing him in any way. We need to get Kirby back when Kirby is ready to be back physically, and then be very mindful and careful with his return to play.”

The biggest need for Montreal is to find a second-line centre, and Dach was brought in to fill that role, but his injuries have kept him from being able to show he can be that. This coming season is crucial, not just for him and his NHL future, but also for the Canadiens as Hughes will be forced to make a move sooner than later if Dach can’t become what all hoped he could be.

Lane Hutson’s Future

The Canadiens are eager to lock down Hutson long-term, and negotiations continue, and his value continues to rise, putting him in elite company with his contract comparables. Lane Hutson’s runaway Calder Trophy win was the first major award for a Canadiens player since Carey Price dominated the NHL, winning the Hart Trophy, Vezina Trophy, William M. Jennings Trophy and Ted Lindsay Award in 2015. However, Hutson didn’t earn him an invitation to Team USA’s 2026 Winter Olympic training camp. According to Marco D’Amico of RG.org, an NHL source told him that the decision to pass on the World Championship may have something to do with Hutson being omitted from the USA Hockey Olympic Orientation Camp.

From Montreal’s point of view, this might help them keep their salary cap hit lower. His contract situation has been fuelling rumours for the past few weeks, leading many to wonder why Hutson hasn’t signed his second contract with the Canadiens yet. We’ll, we’re in August, he’s still under team control, and technically, they don’t really have to worry about this until next summer. However, the pressure may be to have a deal signed before the new Collective Bargaining Agreement kicks in and shortens the maximum term of a contract from eight years to seven. That will impact the cap hit, and with Hughes needing to manage the money to ensure he retains other young stars like Demidov, the hope is that he can be signed soon.

