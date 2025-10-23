3 External Options the Maple Leafs Could Look at for Matthews’ Line

When the Toronto Maple Leafs lost to the New Jersey Devils 5-2 on Oct. 21, it quickly raised questions regarding their ability to score and their top-six. More specifically, their top line that had a terrible night. After the Maple Leafs have tried a number of players on the wing beside Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies, it looks like they may need to look at external options. Or else, it may result in the club loading up the top line by adding William Nylander to it, which will weaken the second line.

The reason being, it has the head coach annoyed and tired of the lack of production. In the post-game interview, Berube was asked about the number of players that have played on the top line but haven’t found much chemistry. He was honest saying, “It could take some time, but I’m getting tired of it, to be honest with you.”

If the coach is getting tired of it, imagine what the fans think. My colleague Jim Parsons wrote a story yesterday about the potential of general manager Brad Treliving stepping in and looking for a trade. Well, now it’s time to look at a few external options for the Maple Leafs that could help Matthews and Knies turn it around.

Nazem Kadri – Calgary Flames

First up, Nazem Kadri of the struggling Calgary Flames. This one is interesting because technically he isn’t a winger. However, he brings an element that they lack in their top-six, as well as speed and skill. When Treliving took over, he talked a lot about grit and snot, but he forgot to mention speed, something the Maple Leafs look to be lacking. His role on the line would allow Knies to worry about digging for pucks and Matthews to shoot them, while he stands net-front looking for tips and deflections.

If Treliving could finally find a way to bring him back home for at least one more season, it seems like everyone would love it. He had some trouble staying disciplined during his time with the organization, but he has changed a ton since leaving. Kadri is coming off a season where he scored 35 goals and 32 assists for 67 points. This season, he has four assists. Unfortunately, his age is an issue, he’s 35 and signed for four more years at $7 million. But it is clear that the Maple Leafs need help, and if he were to be available, the fit is there.

Rickard Rakell – Pittsburgh Penguins

Next up, Rickard Rakell of the Pittsburgh Penguins. He is an interesting option because of how his game has transformed over the last handful of seasons. Most NHL fans think of him as a goal scorer, but he is more than that. Last season, he had 35 goals and 35 assists for 70 points, along with 116 hits. He has shown since joining the Penguins that he can throw the body around, which could be useful on a line with Matthews and Knies. It would make their first line a scoring line that can crash and bang, making life tough on their opponents.

Rakell currently has two goals and four assists for six points in seven games this season. If he has another good season, he could easily hit that 70-point mark again. At 32, he is signed at $5 million per season for the next three years, which makes him more of a long-term addition for the Maple Leafs. He’s someone that if given the chance on the top line with Matthews, he could reach 50 assists and 80 points.

Alex Tuch – Buffalo Sabres

Lastly, the most obvious choice on the list is Alex Tuch from the Buffalo Sabres. He is a pending unrestricted free agent on a very bad Sabres team that could finally agree to sell off pieces unless things drastically change. If that were to be the case, Tuch would be one of the first players traded because so many teams would have interest. His role with the Maple Leafs’ top line would be great. He uses his big frame to get in on the forecheck and create chances.

If Tuch were to be available, it would be shocking to hear that the Maple Leafs weren’t engaging in trade talks with the Sabres. Especially given their current state and Toronto wanting to turn it around as fast as possible. He is the youngest player on this list at just 29 years old. He is coming off a year where he scored 36 goals and 31 assists for 67 points. This season, he has one goal and three assists in four games. As mentioned above, Tuch is a UFA with a cap hit of $4.7 million, which makes him an interesting trade piece, especially on a Sabres team that doesn’t have a ton of high-end players.

At the end of the day, the Maple Leafs appear to have exhausted all internal options for a third linemate on their top line. It seems like Berube doesn’t really want to ride it out with rookie Easton Cowan, despite having the most success on that line, or promote Nylander and make the second line significantly weaker. So, the only logical thing left to do is look externally for another forward to add on the Maple Leafs’ top line.