Oilers Land Elvis Merzlikins in Suggested Goaltender Swap With Blue Jackets

The Edmonton Oilers have gotten out to a decent start this season, and one of the most pleasant surprises has been the improved gameplay from goaltender Stuart Skinner. Some Oilers fans were hoping the team would bring in another netminder because of Skinner’s inconsistency, but they chose to stick with him and replace their goaltending coach instead, which has seemingly worked well out of the gates.

Related: Oilers News & Rumours: Ingram, Merzlikins, Walman, Bouchar

However, it does seem like the Oilers are keeping their options open just in case. A recent tweet from Aaron Portzline mentioned which scouts were in attendance for a recent game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Colorado Avalanche, and among them was a goalie scout from the Oilers.

#CBJ press box jammed with scouts tonight: 3 from #LetsGoOilers (one a goalie scout), 2 from #VegasBorn and #TusksUp and 18 others with one each.



Gentlepeople, start your rumors. — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) October 16, 2025

Elvis Merzlikins, who started the game for the Blue Jackets, stopped 32 of 35 shots, finishing the night with a 3.10 goals-against-average (GAA), a .914 save percentage (SV%), and a 0.49 goals-saved-above-expected (GSAX).

It’s worth noting that they could have been looking at Avalanche goaltender Scott Wedgewood, who stopped 22 of 23 shots, finishing the night with a .957 SV% and a 2.04 GSAX.

There is no indication that the Oilers are focused on acquiring a goaltender, although there was previous speculation that Skinner was on a short leash and could get moved if he had a slow start. Either way, it is worth noting when teams send that many scouts to a game, since it likely means they have their eyes on someone.

What Could a Goaltending Trade Look Like?

It’s important to remember that the Blue Jackets’ goaltending depth is weak, and they would need a goalie in return if they consider moving Merzlikins. With that being said, Wedgewood has been a solid backup for the Avalanche, and it wouldn’t make sense for them to move him considering how the contending position they are in.

If the Blue Jackets consider trading Merzlikins, they would not only need a goaltender in return, but his $5.4 million cap hit and 10-team no-trade list are things they would need to work around. They could afford to retain half of his salary, but it might lead to them asking for a massive return considering he is signed through the 2026-27 season.

Elvis Merzlikins, Columbus Blue Jackets (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Lastly, the Blue Jackets would like to contend this season. It is still early, but they would like to make a push for the playoffs, so a trade likely wouldn’t come until closer to the 2026 Trade Deadline when they have figured out what direction they will go to finish the campaign.

If all of this gets worked out and the Blue Jackets choose to trade him, a trade with the Oilers likely looks like the Oilers acquiring Merzlikins at 50% retained in exchange for Stuart Skinner, a conditional 2027 first-round pick, and a 2028 fourth-round pick.

The Oilers have some other cap issues to work out, but all signs point to them having some money available closer to the trade deadline. If they are able to convince the Blue Jackets to retain half of Merzlikins’ salary, it drops to $2.7 million annually, while Skinner only makes $2.6 million, meaning there wouldn’t be any issues money wise.

The Blue Jackets may be interested in another Oilers prospect rather than the draft picks, considering the lack of term on Skinner’s deal makes it a little risky for them, so if they add someone like Beau Akey instead of the fourth-round pick, it could entice them to make the deal.

There is no indication either team is interested in moving their respective goaltender, but it’s going to be something to watch. It seems like the Oilers are scouting options if they need to make a change between the pipes, and the Blue Jackets may view themselves as sellers closer to the deadline.

Time will tell what ends up happening, but both teams will be watched closely in net as the season moves along.

As the 2025-26 season moves along, be sure to continue following The Hockey Writers as your source for news, updates, and more from around the NHL and the hockey world.