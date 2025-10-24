Blackhawks Extend Point Streak, Hand Lightning Another Home Loss

The Chicago Blackhawks pick up another win, this time over the Tampa Bay Lightning on the road, 3-2. In a tight game, a late goal by Ryan Donato helped lock down the win.

The Blackhawks won their fourth out of the last five. They’ve walked away with at least one point in all five of those games. Meanwhile, the Lightning fell to 0-3-0 on home ice this season.

Frank Nazar (4) opened scoring with a power-play goal, the only goal of the period. It was just the third goal the Lightning have allowed on the penalty kill so far this season. Jake Guentzel (2) tipped a shot from Ryan McDonagh past Blackhawks goalie Spencer Knight to tie it up 1-1.

The tie game was short-lived. Donato (4) gave the Blackhawks the lead halfway through the period. It marked the fourth straight game that he’s scored a goal.

McDonagh (3) tied the game again at 2-2 in the final minute of the period to send it to the intermission still anyone’s game.

In the final minutes, it appeared that this game was bound for overtime. With just under a minute left in regulation, Nikita Kucherov lost the puck on the Lightning’s offensive attack, putting the Blackhawks on the charge. Nazar’s shot was saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy, but Donato (5) won the foot race to the puck and slapped the rebound to the back of the net to win it for Chicago.

Knight saved 29 for 31 on the night (.935 save percentage [SV%]). Vasilevskiy saved 22 of 25 (.880 SV%). The Blackhawks went 1-for-5 on the power play, while the Lightning went 0-for-4. That one extra goal with the man advantage early was a difference-maker in the grand scheme of the game.

The Blackhawks head back home to host the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. EDT. Meanwhile, the Lightning continue their homestand, hosting the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Puck drop is set for 5 p.m. EDT.